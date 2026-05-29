Work Gloves Manufacturing Enterprise Starts Operations In Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
The facility, owned by "GP Safety" LLC, will produce four types of work gloves for various purposes.
The annual production capacity of the enterprise is reported to be 25 million pairs of gloves. In the initial phase, the products will be directed toward meeting the demands of the domestic market. In the future, exporting the manufactured goods to the European market is planned.
35 people will be provided with permanent employment at the enterprise. A total of 3.5 million manat ($2.05 million) has been invested in the project. Within the framework of state support, a concessional loan of 1 million manat was allocated for the creation of the facility.--
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