Rolls-Royce Navigates Defence Growth And Aviation Demand

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Rolls-Royce transformation momentum continues as defence and aerospace demand strengthen

Rolls-Royce Holdings remains one of the standout performers in the UK market as investors continue to back the engineering group's transformation strategy, improving profitability and growing exposure to global aerospace and defence demand.

Year-to-date the Rolls Royce share price has risen by around 12% but over the past five years it gained 1,149% on a total annualised return basis and 1,170% on a total return (by re-investing dividends) basis.

Rolls Royce 5-year total return graph Source: Axel Rudolph, IG Dramatic turnaround under new leadership

The FTSE 100 company has undergone a dramatic turnaround under chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic, with operational restructuring, stronger cash generation and tighter cost discipline helping restore investor confidence after years of balance-sheet pressure and pandemic disruption.

Although the Rolls-Royce share price has experienced increased volatility over the past couple of months, the stock continues to trade near record highs after a powerful multi-year rally. Shares recently rebounded strongly despite wider market uncertainty linked to inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and oil-price volatility.

Investor sentiment towards the company remains heavily tied to three major themes: the recovery in long-haul civil aviation, rising global defence spending and the group's ability to sustain margin expansion while generating strong free cash flow.

The transformation represents one of UK corporate sector's most successful restructuring efforts in recent years.

Civil aerospace remains the key earnings driver

The Civil Aerospace division continues to underpin Rolls-Royce's earnings recovery providing foundation.

Improving international air travel demand and higher engine flying hours have supported aftermarket revenues, one of the company's most profitable segments. The business benefits from long-term servicing agreements tied to engine usage, meaning increased airline activity directly boosts recurring cash flow.

Markets have also responded positively to management's efforts to improve "time on wing" performance for key engine platforms and renegotiate maintenance contracts on more favourable terms.

The recovery in global aviation demand remains a major long-term tailwind. Industry forecasts continue to point towards substantial growth in passenger traffic over the coming decades, particularly across Asia and the Middle East.

However, investors remain alert to risks surrounding fuel-price volatility, airline profitability and potential economic slowdowns that could affect aircraft utilisation and future engine orders.

Defence spending creates structural growth opportunity

One of the most significant developments supporting the Rolls-Royce investment case has been the sharp increase in global defence spending.

Rising geopolitical tensions and NATO rearmament programmes have increased demand for defence engines, naval propulsion systems and military aerospace technologies.

The company also continues expanding its international defence manufacturing footprint. Recently Rolls-Royce and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announced the expansion of their aerospace manufacturing facility in Hosur, India, strengthening the group's position within growing Asian aerospace supply chains.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce's naval business continues to benefit from demand for advanced marine propulsion systems, including contracts connected to next-generation frigates and military vessels.

Transformation strategy boosts profitability and cash flow

The market's enthusiasm for Rolls-Royce has largely been driven by the success of its transformation programme.

Management has focused aggressively on improving operational efficiency, reducing costs and strengthening returns across all divisions. These initiatives have significantly improved margins and cash generation over the past two years.

The company recently reiterated its 2026 guidance, maintaining expectations for underlying operating profit of between £4 billion and £4.2 billion alongside free cash flow of £3.6 billion to £3.8 billion despite geopolitical uncertainty and supply-chain challenges.

Investors have also welcomed the group's improving balance sheet and growing shareholder distributions. Rolls-Royce has continued share buybacks throughout 2026 while maintaining dividend payments, reinforcing confidence in the sustainability of the turnaround.

The company's strengthened financial position has also fuelled speculation about further investment opportunities in areas such as nuclear power, sustainable aviation technology and energy systems.

Power systems and new technologies support diversification

Beyond aerospace and defence, Rolls-Royce continues expanding its Power Systems division, which provides engines and power-generation solutions across industrial, governmental and data-centre markets.

Over the past few months, the group highlighted developments in hybrid powertrain technologies for mining vehicles as part of its broader sustainability and electrification strategy.

The company also remains heavily involved in the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), a market viewed by many investors as a potentially transformative long-term growth opportunity as governments seek reliable low-carbon energy sources.

These diversification efforts are designed to reduce earnings dependence on civil aviation while positioning Rolls-Royce to benefit from structural growth trends linked to electrification, energy security and decarbonisation.

Supply-chain pressures and valuation risks remain

Despite the strong operational momentum, challenges remain.

Global aerospace - especially jet fuel - supply chains continue to face bottlenecks, labour shortages and elevated component costs. These pressures could weigh on production schedules and margins if they persist longer than expected.

At the same time, the Rolls-Royce share price now trades at a significant premium relative to many UK industrial peers following its remarkable rally. Some investors question whether much of the turnaround success is already reflected in the valuation.

The stock also remains sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, oil prices and broader market sentiment towards cyclical industrial companies.

Analysts' outlook for the Rolls-Royce share price

Analyst sentiment towards Rolls-Royce remains positive.

Rolls Royce analyst ratingSource: LSEG Data & Analytics

According to analyst consensus, the company continues to benefit from improving earnings expectations, stronger cash generation and favourable long-term trends in aerospace and defence.

TipRanks Smart ScoreSource: TipRanks

Investors will now focus closely on whether management can continue delivering operational improvements while balancing shareholder returns with long-term investment opportunities.

Future updates regarding free cash flow, defence contracts, civil aerospace margins and SMR development are likely to remain major catalysts for the share price.

Technical analysis of the Rolls-Royce share price

The Rolls-Royce share price remains in a powerful long-term uptrend despite increased short-term volatility during the past few months.

After reaching record highs at 1,420p earlier this year, shares experienced a pullback amid broader market weakness before recovering strongly in recent sessions.

Rolls Royce daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

A sustained move above the mid-March-to-early May highs at 1,327p-to-1,330p could reinforce bullish momentum with new record highs in the pipeline, while any further deterioration in macroeconomic conditions or airline demand may trigger profit-taking after the stock's substantial gains over recent years.

While strong support in the 1,207p-to-1,051.2p region – where the March-to-May lows were made – holds, though, the medium-term uptrend remains bullish.

​Rolls Royce weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView How to invest in Rolls-Royce shares

Investors interested in UK aerospace and defence exposure through Rolls-Royce have several options. Here's how to approach investing:

Research Rolls-Royce's latest results, transformation progress and aerospace industry trends thoroughly. Understanding civil aviation recovery dynamics and defence spending helps inform investment decisions. How to invest in stocks provides background.

Download IG Invest open a share dealing account to access UK-listed shares. Rolls-Royce trades on the London Stock Exchange under ticker RR.

Search for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares on the trading platform. Review current pricing, recent performance and analyst recommendations.

Choose the number of shares or investment value based on your portfolio strategy. Consider whether to hold shares in a general account, ISA or SIPP for tax efficiency.

Place your trade and monitor your investment over time. Rolls-Royce provides half-yearly results and quarterly trading updates offering insight into operational and financial performance.

Remember aerospace stocks are cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions affecting air travel and defence budgets. Diversification reduces concentration risk whilst maintaining exposure to UK aerospace recovery and trading transformation stories.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.