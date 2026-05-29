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SHM Group Launches 29-Metre Aluminium Passenger Craft At Its Mumbai Yard
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29th May 2026: SHM Group (SHM), one of the foremost companies in shipbuilding, ship management, and maritime safety, successfully launched Ocean Crewzer 8 (Y-410) at its shipyard in Mumbai. Built entirely with aluminium, Ocean Crewzer 8 is a 29 metre high-speed passenger craft, designed to meet the requirements of India's waterway operations. This emphasizes the indigenous spirit of the company of keeping the full build cycle within its own facilities.
Ocean Crewzer 8 was built using aluminium, which is an extensively preferred material for fast passenger vessels due to its lightweight and higher fuel efficiency compared to standard steel ships. The launch of Ocean Crewzer 8 is part of SHM Group's continuous ship building program which is focused on building dedicated ships catering to the increasing maritime requirements of India.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, Chairman & Managing Director, SHM Group, said,“Every vessel we launch is a result of steady, disciplined work by our team. Ocean Crewzer 8 was built at our own yard, on schedule and to a standard we stand by. As a company with a legacy of over 100 years in this industry, we remain committed to building Vessels and give impetus to the Aatmanirbhar spirit.”
The vessel's journey to launch was marked by precision engineering and rigorous quality control measures at every stage of construction. This included the erection and fit-up of three individual blocks followed by seamless joining and alignment, dry surveys of blocks, engine girders, and all machinery foundations to ensure structural integrity, as well as APT and hydrotests of tanks to validate safety and operational performance. Detailed surveys and verifications of outfitting items, propulsion systems, and bow thruster installations were also conducted prior to launch.
Mr. Aliasgar Hajee, CEO, Shipbuilding & Ship Management, SHM Group, said,“We are proud to have built Ocean Crewzer 8 entirely at our Mumbai yard. The process was fully carried out by our in-house team, and the result reflects the capabilities we can deliver domestically. This vessel is a practical example of what Indian shipbuilding can achieve when the process is well planned and well executed.”
While building Ocean Crewzer 8, a series of safety checks was performed before every phase of the launch process could proceed. The final launch was executed using two 300-tonne cranes, with each step planned and verified to ensure a safe and controlled entry into the water.
Mr. Mohammed Hajee, CEO, Maritime Safety and Security, SHM Group, stated,“Safety is not a final step for us, it runs through every stage of the build. With Ocean Crewzer 8, each system was checked before the vessel moved forward in the construction process. The vessel entering service will have met the safety requirements we hold every craft to, regardless of size or type.”
Ocean Crewzer 8 signals SHM Group's continued interest in expanding its capacity to produce high-speed aluminium vessels domestically. The launch contributes to the firm's strong history of building and delivering ships, reflecting the overall focus on increasing India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. As shipping activities in India continue to increase, SHM's ability to build and deliver vessels is key to making sure they are consistent contributor to that growth.
About SHM Group
SHM Group (SHM Group Pvt. Ltd.) is a pioneer, innovator and thought leader in ship building, ship management, maritime safety anchored by a legacy of close to 140 years in the shipping business. Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, an alumnus of IIT Mumbai founded SHM in 2001 with a singular vision to save lives through the timely delivery of world-class marine safety and survival systems. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to the industry. He was instrumental in the construction of 29 specialized patrol boats currently serving the Indian Navy, National Coastal Port Authorities and even the Mumbai Police. SHM supports government agencies, ports, and industry operators across India and international markets. SHM operates a robust network spanning over 25+ locations and 18 port cities: International - Singapore, UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Shanghai, Greece, Egypt, Oman, and Sri Lanka among others; Domestic --- Mumbai, Kandla, Kochi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kakinada, Paradeep and Port Blair, among others. SHM has built over 340 vessels and has infrastructure over 2 lakh sq. ft. for manufacturing, servicing, and warehousing.
Ocean Crewzer 8 was built using aluminium, which is an extensively preferred material for fast passenger vessels due to its lightweight and higher fuel efficiency compared to standard steel ships. The launch of Ocean Crewzer 8 is part of SHM Group's continuous ship building program which is focused on building dedicated ships catering to the increasing maritime requirements of India.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, Chairman & Managing Director, SHM Group, said,“Every vessel we launch is a result of steady, disciplined work by our team. Ocean Crewzer 8 was built at our own yard, on schedule and to a standard we stand by. As a company with a legacy of over 100 years in this industry, we remain committed to building Vessels and give impetus to the Aatmanirbhar spirit.”
The vessel's journey to launch was marked by precision engineering and rigorous quality control measures at every stage of construction. This included the erection and fit-up of three individual blocks followed by seamless joining and alignment, dry surveys of blocks, engine girders, and all machinery foundations to ensure structural integrity, as well as APT and hydrotests of tanks to validate safety and operational performance. Detailed surveys and verifications of outfitting items, propulsion systems, and bow thruster installations were also conducted prior to launch.
Mr. Aliasgar Hajee, CEO, Shipbuilding & Ship Management, SHM Group, said,“We are proud to have built Ocean Crewzer 8 entirely at our Mumbai yard. The process was fully carried out by our in-house team, and the result reflects the capabilities we can deliver domestically. This vessel is a practical example of what Indian shipbuilding can achieve when the process is well planned and well executed.”
While building Ocean Crewzer 8, a series of safety checks was performed before every phase of the launch process could proceed. The final launch was executed using two 300-tonne cranes, with each step planned and verified to ensure a safe and controlled entry into the water.
Mr. Mohammed Hajee, CEO, Maritime Safety and Security, SHM Group, stated,“Safety is not a final step for us, it runs through every stage of the build. With Ocean Crewzer 8, each system was checked before the vessel moved forward in the construction process. The vessel entering service will have met the safety requirements we hold every craft to, regardless of size or type.”
Ocean Crewzer 8 signals SHM Group's continued interest in expanding its capacity to produce high-speed aluminium vessels domestically. The launch contributes to the firm's strong history of building and delivering ships, reflecting the overall focus on increasing India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. As shipping activities in India continue to increase, SHM's ability to build and deliver vessels is key to making sure they are consistent contributor to that growth.
About SHM Group
SHM Group (SHM Group Pvt. Ltd.) is a pioneer, innovator and thought leader in ship building, ship management, maritime safety anchored by a legacy of close to 140 years in the shipping business. Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, an alumnus of IIT Mumbai founded SHM in 2001 with a singular vision to save lives through the timely delivery of world-class marine safety and survival systems. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to the industry. He was instrumental in the construction of 29 specialized patrol boats currently serving the Indian Navy, National Coastal Port Authorities and even the Mumbai Police. SHM supports government agencies, ports, and industry operators across India and international markets. SHM operates a robust network spanning over 25+ locations and 18 port cities: International - Singapore, UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Shanghai, Greece, Egypt, Oman, and Sri Lanka among others; Domestic --- Mumbai, Kandla, Kochi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kakinada, Paradeep and Port Blair, among others. SHM has built over 340 vessels and has infrastructure over 2 lakh sq. ft. for manufacturing, servicing, and warehousing.
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