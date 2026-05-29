Robo Taxi Market Expected To Reach USD 17.5 Bn By 2031 Amid Rapid Autonomous Mobility Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Robo Taxi Market is entering a high-growth phase as autonomous vehicle technology, AI-powered navigation systems, and smart mobility investments accelerate the commercial rollout of driverless transportation services across major global cities.

Hyderabad, India, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the robo taxi market size was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 17.55 billion by 2031, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 85.45%. The industry is rapidly moving beyond pilot programs as declining sensor prices, faster regulatory approvals, and dedicated autonomous vehicle platforms support wider commercial deployment. Asia-Pacific leads market adoption, while North America and Europe are expanding services through supportive emission policies and autonomous driving exemptions. Increasing investments in mobility-as-a-service platforms and fleet expansion are also improving ride volumes and lowering operational costs, helping accelerate consumer acceptance of driverless transportation.

Robo Taxi Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Investments in Autonomous Mobility Startups and Self-Driving Technologies: Investor interest in autonomous mobility companies continues to strengthen as leading robo taxi developers attract major funding to accelerate commercialization and improve AI simulation capabilities. The industry is also witnessing increased consolidation, with large players gaining stronger scale advantages through strategic investments and technology expansion.

Expanding Government-Led Autonomous Vehicle Trials and Regulatory Testing Programs: Governments across major markets are accelerating autonomous vehicle adoption through pilot programs and regulatory exemptions that allow wider real-world testing of robo taxis. Early approvals in countries such as the United States, China, and the UAE are helping operators strengthen safety records and expand commercial deployment opportunities in new regions.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says“Robo-taxi adoption is moving beyond limited pilots as regulatory frameworks, fleet economics, and urban mobility priorities continue to evolve across major markets. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, ongoing market monitoring, and a transparent analytical framework, helping decision-makers assess emerging opportunities with a level of consistency and context that is often difficult to obtain from fragmented industry sources.”

Robo Taxi Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the robo taxi market, supported by large-scale autonomous vehicle deployments and favourable government policies across China, Japan, and South Korea. The region continues to attract strong investments as operators expand commercial driverless services in major urban centres.

North America is also witnessing rapid growth, driven by expanding robo taxi operations and supportive regulatory developments in the United States and Canada. Companies in the region are focusing on advanced testing capabilities, including freeway and cold-weather autonomous driving validation, to accelerate wider commercial adoption.

Robo Taxi Industry Segmentation

By Level of Autonomy

Level 4

Level 5

By Propulsion Type

Battery-Electric Vehicles

Hybrid-Electric Vehicles

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Car

Van / Shuttle

By Application

Passenger Transportation

Goods / Parcel Transportation

By Service Type

Rental-Based (Free-Floating)

Station-Based (Hub-to-Hub)

By Business Model

B2C (Direct to Riders)

B2B (Corporate and Logistics Contracts)

Public-Transit Integration

By Fleet Ownership



OEM-Owned

Operator-Owned (TNCs and Start-ups) Public-Agency-Owned

By Operating Environment

Urban Core

Sub-Urban / Campus



Highway / Inter-city Mixed-Use Zones

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

Robo Taxi Companies

Waymo LLC

Apollo Go

AutoX Inc.

Pony.ai

Zoox, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

DiDi Autonomous Driving

Avride Inc.

EasyMile SAS

Navya Mobility SAS



Nuro Inc.

Motional, Inc.

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