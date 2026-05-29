DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized as one of the best urologists in Dubai, Dr. Kamalesh is raising the standard for patient care as the UAE enters the hotter summer months, a season traditionally linked to an increase in kidney stones and dehydration-related urological issues. Leading the way in specialized healthcare, Dr. Kamalesh is changing patient results with cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgical techniques such as laser lithotripsy and laparoscopic surgery.

By focusing heavily on health awareness and preventative care, Dr. Kamalesh is bridging the gap between daily lifestyle choices and clinical expertise. In a region where the intense summer heat significantly impacts renal health, his ability to offer advanced procedures that ensure minimal downtime and optimal results is setting a new benchmark for urological surgery.

Prioritizing Prevention in the UAE Climate

" Urological="" health="" is="" deeply="" tied="" to="" our="" lifestyle="" and="" environment,"="" says="" Dr.="" Kamalesh.="" "In="" the="" UAE,="" the="" intense="" heat="" makes="" hydration="" and="" proactive="" screening="" essential.="" Our="" goal="" is="" not="" just="" to="" treat,="" but="" to="" educate="" the="" community="" on="" how="" lifestyle="" adjustments="" can="" prevent="" the="" need="" for="" surgery="" />

For patients requiring medical intervention, Dr. Kamalesh utilizes state-of-the-art technology, including laser lithotripsy and laparoscopic surgery. These advanced methods ensure smaller incisions, reduced pain, and a faster return to daily life, a crucial factor for Dubai's fast-paced workforce.

A Community-Centric Method

Through preventative urology, Dr. Kamalesh empowers patients to take control of their health before minor symptoms escalate into medical crises. His approach seamlessly blends a deep understanding of the local community's needs with modern medical innovation. When surgery becomes necessary, Dr. Kamalesh's expertise ensures that minimally invasive procedures deliver maximum efficiency and patient comfort.

About Dr. Kamalesh

Dr. Kamalesh is in Aster Clinic, a leading medical facility in Dubai that specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of complex urological disorders. Adhering to the latest international medical standards, the clinic offers comprehensive care for kidney stones, prostate health, and general urological well-being.

To learn more about preventative care or to schedule a consultation, visit.

Media Contact: Dr Kamalesh Kumar

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