Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend
About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics. Visit the Company's websites at , fulldisplaymirror, and.
Contact Information
Gentex Investor Relations
616-931-3505
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