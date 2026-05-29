The Elmet Group Co. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
| THE ELMET GROUP CO.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
| April 3,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,825
|$
|1,759
|Marketable securities
|838
|202
|Accounts receivable, net
|29,127
|28,904
|Government grant receivables
|-
|1,690
|Related party receivables
|178
|426
|Unbilled revenue
|3,610
|2,621
|Inventories, net
|75,032
|69,697
|Income tax receivable
|74
|-
|Derivative asset
|3,095
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,462
|4,774
|Total current assets
|120,241
|110,073
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|44,185
|42,342
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|10,448
|10,586
|Intangible assets, net
|6,870
|7,184
|Goodwill
|4,547
|4,583
|Deferred tax assets, net
|84
|-
|Other assets
|872
|878
|Total assets
|$
|187,247
|$
|175,646
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|17,679
|$
|16,165
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13,765
|13,659
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|898
|875
|Current portion of long-term debt – related party
|2,396
|2,319
|Current portion of long-term debt
|6,229
|7,755
|Deferred government grants
|4,166
|4,672
|Deferred revenue
|23,494
|14,853
|Total current liabilities
|68,627
|60,298
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|10,022
|10,247
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|26,768
|28,455
|Long-term debt, net of current portion – related party
|15,000
|15,000
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|4,820
|-
|Other liabilities
|1,000
|1,189
|Total liabilities
|126,237
|115,189
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18)
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock - $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Class A Common Stock – $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 20,122,721 shares issued and outstanding as of April 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|20
|20
|Class B Common Stock – $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 466 shares issued and outstanding as of April 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,011
|15,366
|Retained earnings
|44,995
|44,791
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(16
|)
|280
|Total stockholders' equity
|61,010
|60,457
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|187,247
|$
|175,646
The accompanying notes are integral to the unaudited consolidated financial statements .
| THE ELMET GROUP CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
| April 3,
2026
| March 31,
2025
|Revenue
|$
|56,007
|$
|46,387
|Cost of goods sold
|44,159
|37,776
|Gross profit
|11,848
|8,611
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|7,068
|3,259
|Research and development
|850
|811
|Sales and marketing
|2,067
|1,683
|Total operating expenses
|9,985
|5,753
|Operating income
|1,863
|2,858
|Other (income) expense, net:
|Interest expense
|613
|510
|Interest expense – related party
|627
|416
|Change in fair value of derivative asset
|(3,095
|)
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|(654
|)
|79
|Total other (income) expense, net
|(2,509
|)
|1,005
|Income from continuing operations before taxes
|4,372
|1,853
|Income tax provision
|4,710
|-
|(Loss) income from continuing operations
|(338
|)
|1,853
|Loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(656
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(338
|)
|$
|1,197
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|20,123,187
|20,123,187
|Diluted
|20,123,187
|20,123,187
The accompanying notes are integral to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
| THE ELMET GROUP CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
| April 3,
2026
| March 31,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(338)
|$
|1,197
|Loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(656)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations
|(338)
|1,853
|Adjustments to reconcile (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred income taxes
|4,736
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative asset
|(3,095)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,923
|1,604
|Stock-based compensation
|645
|-
|Noncash operating lease expense
|138
|217
|Noncash interest expense
|6
|7
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
|36
|395
|Change in fair value of interest rate collars
|(34)
|(56)
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(636)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(229)
|7,537
|Unbilled revenue
|(989)
|(1,051)
|Inventories
|(5,387)
|(6,405)
|Related party receivables
|171
|(3)
|Income tax receivable
|(74)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,202)
|(272)
|Other assets
|(4)
|7
|Accounts payable
|2,492
|291
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|392
|(203)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(202)
|(188)
|Deferred revenue
|8,645
|4,520
|Other liabilities
|(73)
|(20)
|Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|6,921
|8,233
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|-
|(2,928)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,921
|5,305
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of grant proceeds (see Note 7 – Government Grants)
|(2,337)
|(2,733)
|Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|(2,337)
|(2,733)
|Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
|-
|(24)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,337)
|(2,757)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments of principal on revolving credit facility
|(1,810)
|(2,048)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|164
|400
|Payments of principal on long-term debt
|(1,074)
|(2,966)
|Payments of principal on long-term debt – related party
|(1,519)
|-
|Cash distributions paid to stockholders
|-
|(1,789)
|Payments of deferred consideration
|(73)
|-
|Net payments of principal on revolving credit facility – related party
|(150)
|(32)
|Payments of principal on finance leases
|(11)
|(13)
|Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|(4,473)
|(6,448)
|Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations
|-
|28
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,473)
|(6,420)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|(45)
|146
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|$
|66
|$
|(3,726)
|Cash at beginning of period
|1,759
|6,532
|Cash at end of period
|$
|1,825
|$
|2,806
|Reconciliation of cash at beginning of period:
|Cash at beginning of period – continuing operations
|$
|1,759
|$
|3,608
|Cash at beginning of period – discontinued operations
|-
|2,924
|Cash at beginning of period
|$
|1,759
|$
|6,532
|Reconciliation of cash at end of period:
|Cash at end of period – continuing operations
|$
|1,825
|$
|2,806
|Cash at end of period – discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Cash at end of period
|$
|1,825
|$
|2,806
|Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,081
|$
|52
|Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,346
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,085
|$
|930
The accompanying notes are integral to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
The following tables display certain non-GAAP financial measures we believe are helpful in assessing our performance and interpreting our financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures because they exclude unusual or non-recurring items as well as non-cash items that are unrelated to or may not be indicative of our ongoing operating results. Further, when read in conjunction with our GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses and can be used by management as a tool to help make financial, operational and planning decisions. We may use non-GAAP financial metrics in certain management compensation plans, debt covenants, internal budgetary decision making and other resource allocation decisions. Finally, these measures are often used by analysts and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry by providing more comparable measures that are less affected by factors such as capital structure.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net income plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and, as applicable for each period, stock-based compensation expense and non-cash gains and losses on the sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring costs such as the costs associated with the IPO, certain acquisition and transaction costs, severance and restructuring costs, and other non-recurring costs.
| THE ELMET GROUP CO.
ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(NON- GAAP, UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|March 31, 2025
|April 3, 2026
| Year ended December 31,
2025
| TTM April 3,
2026
|Revenue
|$
|46,387
|$
|56,007
|$
|201,636
|$
|211,256
|Gross profit
|8,611
|11,848
|41,019
|44,257
|Gross profit margin %
|18.6%
|21.2%
|20.3%
|20.9%
|Operating expenses
|5,753
|9,985
|28,945
|33,177
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|1,853
|(338)
|7,940
|5,749
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations %
|4.0%
|(0.6)%
|3.9%
|2.7%
|Adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations:
|Income tax benefit
|4,710
|(45)
|4,665
|Interest expense(1)
|926
|1,240
|4,410
|4,724
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,604
|1,923
|6,048
|6,367
|Acquisition and transaction costs(2)
|67
|30
|440
|403
|Stock-based compensation(3)
|645
|1,451
|2,096
|Corporate costs associated with the offering(4)
|10
|798
|2,580
|3,368
|Other(5)
|166
|1,013
|1,179
|Adjusted EBITDA (6)
|$
|4,460
|$
|9,174
|$
|23,387
|$
|28,551
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|9.6%
|16.4%
|11.6%
|13.5%
(1) Interest expense includes both third-party interest expense and related party interest expense.
(2) The adjustment for acquisition and transaction costs is to remove charges incurred in connection with any transaction, including mergers, acquisitions, refinancing, amendment or modification to indebtedness, and dispositions, in each case, regardless of whether consummated.
(3) Stock-based compensation includes expenses associated with restricted stock grants made in support of our initial public offering and the Reorganization.
(4) Corporate costs associated with the initial public offering include third-party expenses related to enhancing our accounting controls and procedures, incremental audit costs, recruitment of executive team and legal expenses.
(5) Others includes non-recurring costs associated with a utility failure at our CMC facility in Euclid, Ohio, and other restructuring costs.
(6) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the financial impact of discontinued operations. On October 1, 2025 A&A distributed its shares in Polymer Laboratories, LLC to the individual shareholders, which is unrelated to A&A continuing operations and The Elmet Group Co.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are non-GAAP measurements. We define adjusted net income as net income less stock-based compensation and one-time non-recurring costs such as tax impacts of the Reorganization, discontinued operations, the costs associated with the IPO, certain acquisition and transaction costs, severance and restructuring costs, and other non-recurring costs and the income tax effect of such adjustments, as applicable.
| THE ELMET GROUP CO.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(NON-GAAP, UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|March 31, 2025
|April 3, 2026
| Year ended December 31,
2025
| TTM April 3,
2026
|Numerator:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,197
|$
|(338)
|$
|5,542
|$
|4,007
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|656
|2,398
|1,742
|One time tax expense associated with the Reorganization(1)
|-
|3,791
|-
|3,791
|Corporate costs associated with the IPO(2)
|10
|798
|2,580
|3,368
|Stock-based compensation(3)
|-
|645
|1,451
|2,096
|Acquisition and transaction costs(4)
|67
|-
|440
|373
|Other(5)
|-
|196
|1,013
|1,209
|Tax effect of adjustments(6)
|-
|(344)
|-
|(344)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|1,930
|$
|4,748
|$
|13,424
|$
|16,242
|Denominator:
|Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|20,123
|20,123
|20,123
|20,123
|Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted(7)
|20,123
|20,426
|20,260
|20,337
|Adjusted net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.81
|Diluted(7)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.80
|Unadjusted net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.20
|Diluted(7)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.20
(1) Reflects the impact of the deferred tax adjustment of $3.5 million, which was recognized in the period of Reorganization and does not reflect ongoing income tax expense, and other discrete tax impacts of $0.3 million related to the Reorganization.
(2) Corporate costs associated with the initial public offering include third-party expenses related to enhancing our accounting controls and procedures, incremental audit costs, recruitment of executive team and legal expenses.
(3) Stock-based compensation includes expenses associated with restricted stock grants made in support of our initial public offering and the Reorganization.
(4) The adjustment for acquisition and transaction costs is to remove charges incurred in connection with any transaction, including mergers, acquisitions, refinancing, amendment or modification to indebtedness, and dispositions, in each case, regardless of whether consummated.
(5) Other includes restructuring and severance costs associated with a reorganization at our CMC division and non-recurring costs associated with a utility failure at our CMC facility in Euclid, Ohio and other restructuring costs.
(6) The tax effect for the quarter ended April 3, 2026 represents our actual effective tax rate for the period of 21.0% when excluding the Reorganization impacts. There is no tax impact prior to the quarter ended April 3, 2026, as we were treated as an S-corporation for tax purposes prior to the Reorganization.
(7) The potential impact on weighted average common stock outstanding (diluted) related to our restricted stock was evaluated under the treasury stock method based on the weighted average unrecognized compensation costs for each period and the estimated fair value of our common stock for each period.
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