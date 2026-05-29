Jyong Biotech CEO Outlines FDA Pathway And Global Strategy In Pharmaboardroom Live Interview

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Taipei City, Taiwan, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the“Company” or“Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today highlighted a strategic vision detailed by its founder and chief executive officer, Ms. Fu-Feng Kuo, in a recently published live interview with PharmaBoardroom, a UK-based platform providing global intelligence for the healthcare and life sciences industries.

In the interview, CEO Kuo described how Jyong Biotech has built its scientific foundation through a hybrid operating model, pairing its Taiwanese R&D subsidiary, Health Ever Biotech, with specialized US regulatory consultants to meet stringent FDA standards for botanical drug development, and that the Company's solution lies in the proprietary chylomicron and micelle technologies that were developed in-house. These technologies enable exceptionally high bioavailability, and the drug candidates hold invention patents spanning the US, the European Union, and Asia.

A central focus of the interview is the Company's lead botanical asset, Botreso®, which the Company believes is uniquely positioned to disrupt the market for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). CEO Kuo detailed the compelling commercial landscape, noting there are approximately 12.2 million BPH patients in the US alone. Currently, roughly 35 percent of these patients are in "watchful waiting" without pharmacological therapy, while another 9.1 percent have discontinued treatment due to severe side-effect intolerance [source: The Canadian Journal of Urology, 2015]. Existing synthetic therapies, such as alpha-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, carry documented adverse events of orthostatic hypotension, ejaculatory disorder, nasal congestion and so on. 5-alpha also carries an FDA-mandated black box warnings for more serious forms of prostate cancer.

Against this backdrop, Company believes that the clinical profile of Botreso® is potentially transformative. Jyong Biotech has fortified its pending New Drug Application (NDA) case, which was based on API-1, with extensive data, including two pivotal studies and two one-year open-label extension studies conducted across the US and Taiwan. These studies confirm with no emergent safety signals. To fulfill FDA requirements regarding supply chain resilience, Jyong Biotech is required to conduct a US pharmacokinetic study to demonstrate comparability between API-1 and a second active pharmaceutical ingredient source (API-2) and a Phase III trial utilizing API-2. Upon the successful completion of these studies and trails, if all goes well, the Company targets a combined NDA submission in the 2029 to 2030 timeframe.

Beyond BPH, CEO Kuo emphasized the market opportunity for preventative urological care. The Company's Prostate Cancer Prevention (PCP) asset has completed Phase II trial in Taiwan, exhibiting the safety profile strictly required for lifelong preventative therapies. Recognizing the substantial scale of a preventative Phase III trial, Jyong Biotech is engaged in discussions with major pharmaceutical companies to co-develop and co-fund the oncology program. Furthermore, organic pipeline extensions targeting metabolic diseases are being advanced through strategic out-licensing models, allowing the Company to develop adjacent scientific discoveries without diverting resources from its core urology franchise.

Addressing Jyong Biotech's commercial sequencing, CEO Kuo reaffirmed that the United States is the unequivocal first priority. Securing an FDA approval not only provides access to premium drug pricing but also accelerates regulatory pathways in diverse global markets, including Brazil, Israel, and broader Asia.

Reflecting on the core philosophy that has sustained the Company's rigorous two-decade journey, CEO Kuo stated,“As an ageing global society, the demand for efficacious treatments with low side-effect profiles will only grow. The population that needs long-term chronic disease management cannot tolerate drugs that create new health burdens.” CEO Kuo also added that“The science and the commercial ambition are not in tension because they derive from the same source: an understanding that the right drug, proven to the highest standard, will ultimately find its market.”

To read the complete, in-depth interview with CEO Fu-Feng Kuo, please visit PharmaBoardroom: .

As of present day, Botreso® and PCP remain investigational new drug candidates and have not been approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Jyong Biotech will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure obligations and provide timely, accurate, and complete updates on material developments.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

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Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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