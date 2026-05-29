Lim Meng Hoong Attends Science X AI Summit 2026, Focusing On New Trends In AI Industry Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy announced that its founder, Lim Meng Hoong, was invited to attend the Science x AI Summit 2026 held in Silicon Valley, where he joined global scientists, AI researchers, industry leaders, and investment institutions to discuss the development direction of next-generation artificial intelligence. During the summit, a number of technology institutions released new perspectives on AI-driven scientific research automation, autonomous reasoning systems, and intelligent computing, signaling that the AI industry is entering an important new cycle.









The Science x AI Summit 2026 brought together key representatives from companies including Google, Microsoft, and a16z. The conference focused on the evolutionary path of AI as large-model Scaling Laws approach computational and physical limits. Topics covered breakthroughs in the application of AI across scientific research fields such as mathematics, life sciences, drug discovery, and physical simulation, as well as frontier directions including AI Agents and scientific computing.

During the event, Lim Meng Hoong participated in discussions on AI infrastructure and industrial application trends, paying close attention to the progress of AI applications in finance, intelligent decision-making, and scientific research scenarios. As competition in the AI industry continues to intensify, many institutions are strengthening investment in computing resources, data systems, and research efficiency. The AI industry is shifting toward ecosystem-based collaborative competition.

MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy is an AI fund company focused on artificial intelligence and frontier technologies, with long-term attention to AI-driven industrial investment and technology collaboration. In recent years, the institution has actively promoted the development of AI technology ecosystems and cooperation, aiming to advance the innovative integration of AI with emerging industries.

Currently, the AI industry is entering a new phase of infrastructure and application system restructuring. Technology institutions are strengthening their deployment in research, data, and intelligent systems, helping AI gradually integrate into a wide range of industrial scenarios. The team led by Lim Meng Hoong will continue to monitor technology development trends and industrial changes, while advancing exchanges and cooperation with research institutions, technology companies, and industry partners. Against the backdrop of AI accelerating changes in the global industrial structure, the linkage among computing power, data, and scientific research is becoming an important research direction in the technology sector.

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