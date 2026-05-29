Petmed Express, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789
International number: 201-689-8562
Webcast: 4Q Earnings Webcast
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day through June 16, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 13760873
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit and .
Investor Contact:
ICR, LLC
Reed Anderson
(646) 277-1260
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