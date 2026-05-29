LGI Homes Opens 529-Home Master-Planned Community In West Jacksonville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the Grand Opening of Trails West, a brand-new community located approximately 30 minutes southwest of downtown Jacksonville. Offering an exceptional selection of upgraded homes from the $240s, Trails West will complement LGI Homes' growing offerings in the area.

“We are proud to announce the opening of Trails West, our multi-phase, 529-lot flagship community in Jacksonville, Florida. This community joins our six existing communities across Jacksonville and is well-positioned within the strong growth corridor at Normandy Boulevard and McClelland Rd,” stated Joel Green, Senior Vice President of Land Acquisitions and Development.“LGI Homes is excited to bring families high-quality, affordable homes within an amenitized community in this beautiful, fast-growing region of Northeast Florida.”

Surrounded by towering trees, serene ponds, and the breathtaking beauty of Jennings State Forest, Trails West offers a unique blend of tranquility, outdoor adventure, and everyday convenience. Trails West is designed for families seeking a peaceful pace of life without sacrificing access to all that the area has to offer. The community is located just minutes from Highway 23 and I-10, providing easy access to downtown, local schools, major employers, shopping, and dining.

“Trails West is the type of community that delivers exactly what today's homebuyers are looking for: affordability, value, and location,” said Vice President of Sales Bosco Marchena.“With exciting growth happening throughout the surrounding area, we are confident this community will provide families with a place they are proud to call home that also offers strong long-term investment potential.”

Residents will enjoy an exciting lineup of planned amenities designed to bring neighbors together and encourage an active lifestyle. The amenity area, slated for completion in late 2026, is set to feature scenic walking paths, a community soccer field, spacious dog parks, and a fenced-in tot lot for endless family fun. Plus, with Jennings State Forest so close by, homeowners will have direct access to hiking trails, horseback riding, picnic areas, and countless outdoor adventures within minutes.

Trails West will offer a stunning selection of nine floor plans thoughtfully designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and family sizes. Both the CompleteHomeTM and CompleteHome PlusTM packages will be offered, adding style and convenience for customers.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (855) 301-2254 ext 784 or visit LGIHomes/TrailsWest.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at