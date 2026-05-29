Kriti Sanon Turns Masseuse For Sister Nupur Sanon, Pampers With A Spa Session At Home

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, on Friday morning, was seen pampering her younger sister Nupur Sanon as she gave her a relaxing head massage.

The doting younger sister shared a video on her social media account, Nupur could be enjoying the spa session right at home.

In the video, Nupur can be seen resting comfortably with her head on Kriti's lap while the actress gently massages her scalp and head.

Nupur can be heard saying 'Maashooka bani Masseuse', refering to Kriti's latest hit track from her upcoming movie Cocktail 2.

Sharing the clip on her social media account, Nupur captioned it as,“My Spa Day ft. badi behen. PS: Log sahi kehte hain... shaadi ke baad value badh jaati hai.”

Nupur's husband and singer Stebin Ben also reacted to the video and jokingly commented,“I also need. Thank you.”

The Sanon sisters are often scene rooting for each other and share glimpses of their strong sibling bond on social media.

Just a few days ago, Kriti and Nupur were seen dancing to 'Cocktail 2's latest hit track 'Jab Talak'.

Sharing the video jointly on their social media accounts, Kriti had written,“With YOU it's always been Main naachun jab talak, tu bole tab talak! P.S. I think I've sprained my neck. JAB TALAK audio is live now!! Who is your Jab Talak Tab Talak person?”

Meanwhile, talking about Nupur Sanon, the actress tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in January this year in a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The festivities spanned for over many days and every ceremony had gone viral over social media.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Cocktail 2' alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie directed by Homi Adajania, is slated to release on June 19, 2026.

Kriti, who made her Bollywood debut with ' Heropanti' in 2014, recently marked 12 years in Bollywood.

Over the years, Kriti has been a part of many hit movies like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Mimi', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Mimi'.

–IANS

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