Siddharth Gupta Compares Hollywood & Bollywood Fantasy Dramas: Budgets Are Different

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Gupta, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the recently released drama "Krishnavataram", compared the large-scale fantasy films being made in India to those in Hollywood.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Siddharth pointed out that the budget and infrastructure of both industries are extremely different.

Nevertheless, Siddharth pointed out that when it comes to devotion, emotional depth, and intention, no one can beat the Indian film industry.

He was asked, "Hollywood also makes large-scale spiritual and fantasy films. How do you compare Indian films of this genre with Hollywood projects?"

Siddharth responded to the question, saying, "Technically, comparing the two industries directly is difficult because there is a massive difference in budgets and infrastructure. However, when it comes to content, devotion, emotional depth, and intention, I believe we are second to none."

Shedding light on his character, Siddharth revealed how he prepared to achieve the unmatched aura of Lord Krishna on screen.

Siddharth revealed that he never tried to imitate anyone.

"Whatever understanding I developed came from reading texts, studying books, and attending workshops. I kept asking myself how Lord Krishna would speak, how his eyes would express emotions, how he would breathe, walk, or carry himself", she shared.

He stated that there was no fixed reference point for him, and he consciously avoided watching other actors' portrayals as he did not want to copy anyone.

"Whatever emotions I understood naturally from within - whether it was compassion, softness, anger, or humour - I tried to perform them honestly", he added.

When asked if he felt the pressure of being compared to the other legendary performances of Lord Krishna, Siddharth said, "No, not really. Since I had already decided not to watch or follow any previous portrayal, I never carried that comparison in my mind while preparing for the role. I focused entirely on what I could learn from scriptures and workshops."

He concluded by saying that the comparisons happening after the release are part of the audience's perspective.

"But during preparation, I stayed away from those thoughts," shared Siddharth.