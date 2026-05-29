Rajasthan Govt Intensifies Crackdown On Corruption: 103 Officers Suspended, Six Dismissed

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Acting under the Rajasthan government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered the suspension of 103 officers, including one IAS officer. In addition, six officials have been dismissed from service, while the pensions of 11 retired officers have been permanently withheld due to proven misconduct and corruption-related charges.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has launched a strong and decisive crackdown against corruption and administrative negligence, sending a clear message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any level of governance.

The state government has also granted sanction for prosecution in 108 cases involving bribery, trap operations, misuse of official position and possession of disproportionate assets. Furthermore, action has been initiated in 37 additional cases under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials convicted by courts in corruption-related matters, including bribery and misuse of official authority, have been immediately removed from service.

Those dismissed include Bharat Prakash Meghwal (then Development Officer, PWD, Suwana-Bhilwara), Rajesh Kumar Nainawat (then Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Jhunjhunu), Mahaveer Singh Asiwal (then Assistant Commissioner, Finance and Taxation Department, Bharatpur), Dr. Ram Mohan Singh Chauhan (CHC Bichhiwara, Dungarpur), Dr. Murlidhar Sharma (CHC Ramgarh Pachwara, Dausa), and Dr. Manohar Lal (CHC Ramgarh, Alwar).

Chief Minister Sharma has reiterated that ensuring transparent, sensitive and corruption-free governance for the people of Rajasthan remains the government's highest priority.

He stated that any official found guilty of embezzling public funds or misusing public office would face strict legal and departmental action, including loss of employment and retirement benefits.

The government has permanently stopped 100 per cent pension benefits of 11 retired officials found guilty in corruption-related cases. These include Banwari Lal Meena (RAS), Devendra Singh Dhillo (RAS), Mahendra Singh (RPS), along with several former officials from the medical, public works and administrative departments.

In another significant action, the Chief Minister ordered the dismissal of Pradeep Kumar Hazrati, Senior Chemist at the PHED laboratory in Alwar, after allegations of fraudulent reporting in drinking water quality testing emerged. Similarly, Harisingh Meena, former APP at ACJM-4 Kota, was dismissed following conviction by the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court.

Other major actions include compulsory retirement of Dr. Vilas Rao Gulhane (then Senior Veterinary Officer, Jhalawar), permanent withholding of pension include Deshraj Nunia (then Executive Engineer, IGNP Mohangarh, Jaisalmer), Devi Singh (then SDM, Deeg), Dr. Pawan Kumar Jain (then BCMO, Lalsot), Mayalal Saini (then XEN, PHED Alwar), Rakesh Chauhan (then AEN, PHED Alwar), Gopal Lal Kumawat (then Accounts Officer, Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Jaipur), Rakesh Singh (then AEN, PHED Neemrana), Pradeep Kumar (then JEN, PHED Neemrana), Vishal Saxena (then XEN, PHED Shahpura), and Mahendra Prakash Soni (then ACE, Special Projects, Ajmer).

The Rajasthan Government has reaffirmed its resolve to ensure accountability, integrity and transparency in administration while safeguarding public interest through strict and time-bound action against corruption, said officials.