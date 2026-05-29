'No One Will Dare Breach Our Frontiers': HM Shah On New Smart Border Security Project

MENAFN - IANS) Bhuj, May 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government has decided to transform the Border Security Force (BSF)'s approach from conventional border guarding into a broader“territorial security” model under a new Smart Border Security Project covering the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh frontiers.

Addressing BSF jawans at Border Outpost G7 in Gujarat's Bhuj during the force's 60th year, Home Minister Shah said the government was working on a“quadrangular concept” involving multiple agencies and local communities in border management.

“In this 60th year, we have decided to completely transform the concept of BSF border security. We will launch a new concept of territorial security instead of only border security,” he said.

He said the proposed system would involve the public, civil administration, local police, the armed forces and BSF personnel in creating a comprehensive security network along the country's international borders.

“Together, we are undertaking the task of strengthening the comprehensive security grid of the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders under the Smart Border Security Project,” Home Minister Shah said.

According to the Home Minister, the project is in the planning stage and would involve investments worth“thousands of crores of rupees” as well as incorporate drones, radars, watch towers and other advanced technologies into the border management system.

“It will include drones, radars, watch towers, the most modern technologies, and you jawans. Combining all these components, we will establish a strong security grid,” he said.

Home Minister Shah said the integrated system was intended to ensure that“no one will have the courage to breach our borders”.

The Home Minister added that a substantial amount of work under the project had already been completed and expressed confidence that technological upgrades would also reduce hardships faced by personnel deployed in remote areas.

He also disclosed that the government was considering expanding the jurisdiction of the BSF in some additional areas, though he said no final decision had yet been taken.

“There is also a proposal under consideration to add some new areas under your jurisdiction. No final decision has yet been taken, so it would not be appropriate for me to say more,” he said.

During the interaction, Home Minister Shah praised BSF personnel for maintaining vigilance in difficult climatic and geographical conditions across deserts, marshlands, forests and mountainous regions along India's borders.

The Home Minister's visit included the inauguration of border infrastructure facilities and a review of surveillance arrangements in the Sir Creek and Harami Nala areas of Kutch district.