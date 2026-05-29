MP: CBI Reconstructs Timeline In Twisha Sharma Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Using advanced forensic and digital tools, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly reconstructing the minute-by-minute movements inside the home of retired district judge Giribala Singh, where her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, was found dead on May 12.

Sources told IANS that the digital reconstruction merges CCTV footage from the night of the incident, mobile phone activity, home Wi-Fi logs, internet search history, Call Detail Records (CDR), and forensic mapping of the three-storey residence.

The virtual timeline will be designed to pinpoint where Twisha was in her final moments, which mobile devices were active, and what online activity occurred in the house.

The probe push intensified after a Bhopal district court on Friday sent Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, to five-day CBI custody till June 2.

Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave approved the remand to question the mother-son duo on allegations of dowry harassment, cruelty, and suspected abetment.

CBI officials told the court that custodial interrogation is necessary to confront the accused with electronic evidence recovered from multiple devices.

The agency is also verifying whether any digital data was deleted, altered, or selectively withheld during the initial investigation by local police.

Giribala was arrested from her Katara Hills home on Thursday, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

The court, while cancelling the interim relief, noted that WhatsApp chats and family statements suggested the allegations were not confined to her husband.

Meanwhile, after the district court on Friday sent the mother-son duo to five-day CBI custody, Twisha's family counsel, advocate Anurag Srivastava, alleged gaps in the early probe.

“There were around 40 to 45 mobile numbers involved, but initially there were no call records from Giribala Singh's phone,” he said.

He added that records later showed continuous conversations among several persons and that some police officials also figured in those call records.

He claimed that the call details submitted in court were selective and alleged that CCTV footage had been tampered with before seizure.