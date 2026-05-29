ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

ProCredit Holding AG successfully completes EUR 150 million inaugural AT1 issuance

29.05.2026 / 12:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProCredit Holding AG successfully completes EUR 150 million inaugural AT1 issuance

Frankfurt/Main, 29 May 2026 – Today, ProCredit Holding AG successfully completed its inaugural issuance of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments in the aggregate amount of EUR 150 million. The issuance optimises the capital structure of the ProCredit group and provides a firm foundation for the medium-term scaling of operations. With a broadly diversified order book, the issuance met strong investor demand and was more than three times oversubscribed.

ProCredit Holding can call the AT1 securities, subject to regulatory approval, anytime between 3 June 2031 and 3 December 2031, and thereafter annually on the interest payment date. The AT1 securities bear a fixed coupon of 8.000%, payable annually until 3 December 2031. The applicable interest rate will be reset at five-year intervals starting on 3 December 2031 on the basis of the then prevailing 5-year Euro swap rate plus the initial credit spread of 5.195%.

As a result of the transaction, the ProCredit group's Tier 1 capital ratio is expected to increase by approximately two percentage points to 14.9%, pro-forma as of 31 March 2026.

“Our successful inaugural AT1 issuance marks an important milestone for the ProCredit group. It both strengthens and optimises our capital base at the Tier 1 and Total Capital levels and enables us to continue our growth and transformation strategy at full speed. We remain firmly committed to our medium-term ambitions which we aim to realize by the financial year 2029. The strong investor demand reflects confidence in our strategic execution and in our disciplined capital management. We want to thank all investors for the commitment and trust they place in us,” said Eriola Bibolli, Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as the Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the transaction. The AT1 securities are rated B- by Fitch Ratings and listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Contact: Kristina Zguri, Group Funding, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: + 49 69 951 437 240,

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About ProCredit Holding AG ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This communication is an advertisement. The final prospectus in relation to the AT1 securities is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (). This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no offering of the securities in the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers, or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws and should not be distributed to publications with a general circulation in the United States. The AT1 securities are being offered and sold outside the United States only in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at qualified investors as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations, who are also (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“Order”); (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) other persons to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed (all such persons being referred to herein as“Relevant Persons”). The AT1 securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. None of the sole bookrunner or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to ProCredit Holding or any of its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The sole bookrunner has acted exclusively for ProCredit Holding and no one else in connection with the transaction. It will not regard any other person as its clients in relation to the transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than ProCredit Holding for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the transaction, the contents of this announcement or any arrangement or other matter referred to herein. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCredit Holding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding's current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCredit Holding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, neither ProCredit Holding nor the sole bookrunner undertakes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them. 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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