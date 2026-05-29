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VARON Prepares Customers For Summer Mobility With Seasonal Savings On Oxygen Concentrators


2026-05-29 07:45:56
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
VARON / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch
VARON Prepares Customers for Summer Mobility With Seasonal Savings on Oxygen Concentrators
29.05.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BERLIN, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As seasonal conditions shift from spring into summer, VARON 33% off across all oxygen concentrators €20 instant discount on select VP series models, including the VP2, VP6, and VP8G, applied on top of storewide savings. The VARON VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator VARON VP-6 portable oxygen concentrator VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator VL-2 mobile oxygen concentrator VH-3 home oxygen concentrator 27% price reduction, along with an additional €20 instant discount and a complimentary nebulizer set, providing added value for users seeking enhanced respiratory support options. Tips for Seasonal Changes and Summer Preparation VARON recommends maintaining device performance during seasonal transitions:
  • Replace nasal cannulas regularly for hygiene and airflow quality
  • Clean or replace filters monthly depending on usage
  • Keep filters free from dust and seasonal pollen buildup
  • Monitor battery levels more frequently during travel or outdoor activity
  • Store devices in a cool, dry place when not in use
As spring transitions into summer, VARON remains focused on supporting accessible respiratory care solutions that promote independence and mobility during seasonal travel and daily life. This promotion is available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Media Contact
Email: ... Website:

View original content: rt?NewsItemId=EN71074&Transmission_Id=202605290712PR_NEWS_EURO_ND__EN71074&DateId=20260529 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2336012 29.05.2026 CET/CEST

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EQS Group

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