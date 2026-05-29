Indigo Swings To Rs 2,537 Crore Loss In Q4 From Rs 3,067 Crore Profit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,537 crore for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

The airline's revenue from operations, however, rose marginally by 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,438 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 22,152 crore in the same period a year ago (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

IndiGo said its profitability during the quarter was also impacted by a one-time charge of Rs 250 crore.

The airline's EBITDA stood at Rs 6,396 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 5,953 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin, however, declined sharply to 3.6 per cent from 27.5 per cent a year earlier, as per its filing.

Meanwhile, EBITDAR margin improved to 28.5 per cent from 26.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Operationally, the airline reported a 3.4 per cent increase in capacity to 43.6 billion available seat kilometres (ASKs) despite disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Passenger traffic, however, slipped 1.1 per cent year-on-year to 31.6 million during the quarter.

The company attributed the weak performance to an exceptionally challenging operating environment during FY26.

Commenting on the results, Rahul Bhatia said the year was marked by severe operational challenges that materially impacted profitability, although the airline's core business performance remained resilient.

“FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted our profitability,” Bhatia said.

“Despite these conditions, the underlying performance of the business remained resilient. During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5 per cent and total income increased by over 6 per cent,” he added.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation ended 3.27 per cent lower at Rs 4,418.40 on the BSE on Friday.