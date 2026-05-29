Assam Congress Revokes Nilamani Sen Deka's Expulsion

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has revoked the expulsion order issued against former Assam minister and senior Congress leader Nilamani Sen Deka nearly four years after he was removed from the party for alleged anti-party activities, officials said on Friday.

In an official order issued by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, the party stated that the earlier order relating to Deka's expulsion has been withdrawn with immediate effect following directions from Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

“As directed by Hon'ble President, Assam PCC, Gaurav Gogoi, the order issued regarding expulsion of Shri Nilamani Sen Deka is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Deka, who is an executive member of the Assam PCC, was expelled from the Congress in May 2022 for allegedly“repeatedly violating party discipline”.

At that time, APCC General Secretary (Administration) Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee had stated in an order that the disciplinary action was taken under the direction of then Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The order had alleged that despite repeated warnings and written assurances, Deka continued to make statements harmful to the party and engage in activities considered anti-party in nature.

“It may be mentioned here that earlier also on several occasions he was asked not to make harmful statements against the party, and in spite of his written assurance, he is engaging in anti-party activities,” the 2022 order had stated.

A veteran Congress leader, Deka had served as Agriculture Minister in the erstwhile Congress government led by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

He had also held the portfolio of Horticulture and Food Processing.

The two-time MLA had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assam Assembly elections from the Dharampur constituency.

Deka had also drawn national attention in 2013 after claiming that eight persons could have a proper meal for Rs 20, a remark that had triggered widespread political controversy at the time.

The move comes after the Congress party suffered a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Assam, with the opposition party ending up winning just 19 seats, its lowest tally in history.

On the other hand, for the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark on its own by winning 82 seats.

The BJP-led alliance won 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly House in the state.