CISF Chief Reviews Security Preparedness In Chandigarh

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan on Friday chaired an operational review meeting here to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements across the North Sector and Airport Sector.

Senior officers and unit commanders of various units participated in the meeting, where detailed discussions were held on strengthening security preparedness, enhancing response capabilities through better inter-agency coordination, and adopting advanced technologies for the protection of critical infrastructure and civil aviation installations.

The review assumes significance in view of evolving security challenges in border and strategically sensitive regions, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat.

At the meeting, emphasis was laid on strengthening preparedness against emerging threats, including drone-related challenges, anti-sabotage measures, and disaster response capabilities.

To counter low-altitude aerial threats effectively, the CISF has rolled out a phased Counter-Drone Training Programme for its personnel in collaboration with the Indian Army. Conducted at multiple specialised locations, this programme equips personnel with advanced capabilities to detect, track, and neutralise hostile unmanned aerial systems (UAVs).

The meeting also reviewed joint training initiatives being undertaken with the Indian Army and other agencies in the areas of counter-terrorism, quick-reaction response, and disaster management.

CISF personnel have undergone specialised training programmes at various Army establishments and with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to strengthen tactical response and emergency-handling capabilities.

In the aviation sector, the CISF reviewed the progression of key technological and operational upgrades across the commercial airports under its protection.

Discussions centred on reinforcing perimeter security, upgrading surveillance networks, and adopting next-generation screening tools to maintain world-class aviation security standards.

The CISF is running a dedicated drive to fortify its airport quick reaction teams (QRTs).

To date, 659 personnel from 49 aviation security groups have successfully completed rigorous military-grade 'battle inoculation training'.

The force aims to cover QRT personnel across all 72 airports under its security umbrella by the end of 2026.

To establish specialised research and training in this domain, a proposal for the creation of a CISF Aviation Security Academy (CASA) is currently under consideration with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Furthermore, the 10th Reserve Battalion in Bengaluru has been designated as a dedicated Mahila QRT/Commandos Training Centre to train women personnel for critical front-line security roles.