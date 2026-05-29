Hema Malini To Make Singing Debut At Diamond Jubilee Concert In Aid Of CINTAA

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Veteran actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini is all set to add another milestone to her illustrious six-decade-long career.

The actress will be venturing into the singing space with her live performance on stage for the very first time during 'The Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert', a special charity event being organised in aid of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association).

Conceptualised on the format of 'Legends Ki Kahani, Legends Ki Zubaani', the grand musical evening will be held in Mumbai, on July 10.

For the first time ever, Hema Malini's cinematic journey will unfold live on stage through her own voice. The actress will be seen singing unforgettable songs from her films, and stories from the people who witnessed and shaped the golden era she continues to represent.

Adding to the emotional celebration, the veteran actress will also perform a surprise song towards the finale of the concert.

The evening will feature a 15-piece live orchestra travelling through the milestones of her life and career.

A press conference announcing the concert was recently held at the CINTAA office in the presence of Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and RJ Anirudh Chawla, along with celebrated artistes Suresh Wadkar, Shabbir Kumar, Anu Malik and Vijeyta Pandit.

The event also witnessed the presence of key CINTAA Executive Committee members including Upasana Singh, Sheeba Akashdeep, Deepak Parashar, Vikas Verma and Chandraprakash Thakur, among others, where the official trailer and concert poster were unveiled.

Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon and Anu Malik shared heartfelt anecdotes about Hema Malini and reflected on how she had been a part of their lives and journeys in more ways than one.

Talking about the special occasion, Padmini Kolhapure said,“I will also be performing for Hema Ji and Dharam Ji. I haven't decided on the song yet. I was discussing it with Anu Ji a while ago. I have very fond memories of Hema Ji. The first time I worked with her was on 'Dream Girl', and later, when I grew up, I worked with her again in 'Ek Paheli'. She is so beautiful inside and out.”

Padmini Kolhapure, Shabbir Kumar, Vijeyta Pandit, Anu Malik and Suresh Wadkar also performed memorable songs associated with Hema Malini's cinematic journey during the press event,

In a significant gesture, the evening will also support CINTAA, with a contribution on behalf of Hema Malini being announced towards the welfare of artists and workers from the entertainment fraternity.

Celebrated artistes including Sudesh Bhosale, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Suresh Wadkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Anup Jalota, Anu Malik, Shabbir Kumar, Vijeyta Pandit and Purnima Shrestha will be lending their voice and presence to the evening.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations will also extend beyond the stage with a book on Hema Malini's life, co-authored by Hema Malini and RJ Anirudh Chawla.

–IANS

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