States To Simplify Procedures, Focus On Farmer-Centric Governance: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged states to remove unnecessary procedural complexities and focus on farmer‐centric governance as he highlighted record food‐grain production.

As per advance estimates, India's total food grain production has reached approximately 376.563 million tonnes, the highest ever, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to the statement from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

He urged states to share suggestions openly and reiterated that the impact of governance should be visible "not merely in files, but in people's lives."

The minister spoke on the second day of the National Agriculture Conference - Kharif Campaign 2026 here.

He further noted that India has emerged as the world leader in rice production, while substantial progress has also been achieved in wheat, maize, pulses and oilseeds production.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that rules and procedures exist for the convenience of farmers, farmers do not exist for rules.

The minister held comprehensive discussions with state agriculture ministers, senior officials, scientists and progressive farmers on the holistic development of Indian agriculture.

He urged time-bound, result-orientated and farmer-centric action driven by policy, innovation as well as commitment and asked ministers to personally lead initiatives for faster, tangible results.

The strong participation of state agriculture ministers transformed the conference into a powerful 'Team India' platform for agricultural advancement.

India must further strengthen food security, increase farmers' income, make agriculture more profitable and accord equal importance to nutritional security, the minister noted.

The minister urged states to personally review the implementation of the Pulses Mission, Oilseeds Mission, Cotton Mission and other major agricultural campaigns.

In addition, he called upon scientists to undertake faster, practical and demand-driven research aligned with farmers' needs.

Special emphasis was laid on developing short-duration and more suitable crop varieties, particularly for tur, soybean and oilseed crops.

Chouhan said Soil Health Cards should not remain mere documents but must be actively utilised at the field level to help farmers understand nutrient deficiencies and appropriate fertiliser application.

-IANS

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