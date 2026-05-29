Noida Home-Buyers Fraud Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Shubhkamna Buildtech And Directors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Intensifying its crackdown in the ongoing investigation into the Noida homebuyers cheating fraud investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its tenth chargesheet against the builders, under the scanner for alleged cheating and fraud.

The investigation agency filed a chargesheet against M/s Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and its directors on Friday, in connection with alleged fraudulent activities relating to a housing project in Greater Noida.

The CBI, in its investigation, has found serious wrongdoings on the part of the builder. According to the agency, the accused builder company and its directors induced innocent homebuyers/investors through false assurances, misleading representations and deceptive promises, thereby dishonestly obtaining financial gains while causing wrongful loss to the victims.

The investigation unearthed substantial evidence, following which the chargesheet was filed before the competent Court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Notably, the CBI is currently investigating 50 cases against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country, in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

Till date, the CBI has filed 09 charge sheets against various builders and real estate developers namely M/s Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd., M/s Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd., M/s AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd., M/s CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., M/s Sequel Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Logix City Developers Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Manju J Homes India Ltd. and their Directors and also against the officials of certain banks and financial institutions.

“CBI reiterates its commitment to ensuring accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption and public fraud, particularly matters adversely impacting the interests of common citizens and homebuyers,” the investigation agency said in a statement.