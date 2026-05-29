No Trinamool Leader Will Be Inducted Into BJP, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

MENAFN - IANS) Paschim Medinipur, May 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Friday asserted that no leader from the Trinamool Congress will be allowed to join the BJP.

The Union Minister was at Vidyasagar University in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur for the inauguration of certificate courses for retiring military personnel.

Addressing reporters after the event, the BJP leader asserted: "The party has decided that no Trinamool Congress leader will be allowed to enter the BJP. The Trinamool is rotten, we would not take those people."

He further remarked: "There is nothing called good Trinamool."

Regarding Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker against fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee, he said: "Lots of infighting is taking place within the Trinamool Congress. Just wait and watch what happens."

Reacting to a CID team visiting the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay, Majumdar said that the CID will raid the houses of those Trinamool leaders who have "looted" people's money.

"BJP will not let them (Trinamool leaders) go. They have to return all the money that they have taken as bribe," he added.

As part of its efforts towards runway expansion at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government is reportedly planning to relocate the decades-old mosque located within the operational zone of the airport.

Reacting on the same, Majumdar said: "Big aircraft are unable to land because the length and breadth of the runway cannot be extended due to the mosque. Now the obstruction has been removed and the (state) government has given the permission to remove that mosque. As a result the authorities will be able to expand the runway, helping the airport to become much more effective."

He also responded to questions over the incident of men claiming to be members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) storming the campus of the Vidyasagar University, vandalising the premises while chanting“Jai Shri Ram” on May 5.

While clarifying that BJP has got nothing to do with it, he said: "ABVP has already said in a press conference that those who were involved in the incident did not belong to the outfit. If somebody, pretending to be an ABVP or BJP member, wants to create ruckus and engage in vandalism, police will take action against them and we won't obstruct them (police) from doing so."

Further, Majumdar asserted that the BJP-government in Bengal will conduct the School Service Commission (SSC) examination in an "impartial" manner.

"No one will get jobs on the basis of recommendations, not even on the recommendation of any BJP MLA," he stressed.