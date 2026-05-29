TASMAC Shops Shut In Krishnagiri As Employees Protest Locals Suffer

TASMAC shops in Krishnagiri and several other districts were closed as part of a protest organised by the Joint Action Committee of TASMAC Employees' Unions, demanding that various long-pending demands be fulfilled. In Krishnagiri district, all 111 TASMAC liquor outlets have remained shut for the past three days, causing significant inconvenience to liquor consumers.

Consumer Inconvenience and Cross-Border Travel

Many searched for alcohol at military canteens and private bars. As a result, several people travelled to nearby border areas such as Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh and Attibele in Karnataka to purchase liquor.

Protest Ends After Negotiations

Meanwhile, a protest organised by the Joint Action Committee of TASMAC Unions had been taking place for the past three days in front of the TASMAC manager's office at Pandappalli near Krishnagiri. Following discussions with officials, an agreement was reached, and the union representatives announced that the protest had been temporarily suspended.

Shops Reopen With Police Protection

Speaking about the development, TASMAC officials stated that instructions had been issued to reopen all 111 TASMAC outlets in the district and resume liquor sales from today. They also said police protection had been requested to prevent any law-and-order issues. Officials confirmed that all 111 TASMAC shops in the district would function as usual from today onward.

Employee Demands and Official Assurance

TASMAC employees said they had raised several demands, including permanent employment for TASMAC sales staff and the appointment of separate workers for handling empty bottles with a payment of ₹10 per bottle. Officials have reportedly sought 30 days' time to address these demands and assured the employees that action would be taken. Following this assurance, the unions decided to temporarily suspend their protest.

Crowds Throng Reopened Liquor Stores

Accordingly, all 111 TASMAC shops in the district reopened as usual from 12 noon today. Liquor consumers, who had been struggling to find alcohol for the past three days, had been waiting in front of the TASMAC outlets since morning. As soon as the shops opened at exactly 12 noon, large crowds gathered at the stores and enthusiastically purchased liquor. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)