Piyush Goyal Holds Talks With US Biz Execs To Boost Trade, Investment

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of high-level meetings with leading US business executives in New York on May 28, aimed at strengthening India-US trade and investment ties and expanding cooperation in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digital payments.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the engagements were held as India continues to position itself as a major global investment destination and seeks deeper industry-to-industry collaboration with the United States.

Discussions during the meetings focused on increasing investment opportunities in India, improving supply chain resilience and advancing partnerships in emerging technologies and innovation-driven sectors.

Goyal Holds One-on-One Meetings with US CEOs

During his transit through New York, Goyal held one-to-one meetings with Harvey Schwartz, Ted Pick, Charles Kaye, Chintu Patel and Michael Miebach. According to the ministry, the discussions highlighted "India's growing attractiveness as a global investment destination" and explored opportunities for global businesses to expand their presence in the country.

Interaction with US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

The Minister also addressed a gathering of more than 50 business leaders from the investment and trade community at an interaction organised with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. The interaction focused on India's economic growth trajectory, ongoing reforms, ease of doing business and emerging opportunities for collaboration across key sectors.

The engagements also reflected growing global confidence in India's economic outlook and reaffirmed the importance of stronger business partnerships between India and the United States. (ANI)

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