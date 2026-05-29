Manipur CM Inaugurates State Police Museum To Preserve Force's Legacy

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand on Friday inaugurated the State Police Museum at the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion Complex, marking a significant milestone in the history of the local force.

The inaugural function was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh alongside senior police officials and personnel of the state.

The museum was established to preserve and showcase the rich legacy, evolution, and service history of the Manipur Police. It houses a remarkable collection of antique firearms, historical police uniforms, rare photographs, archival records, and other valuable artefacts reflecting the journey of the force over the years. Several exhibits on display date back to the time when the force was known as the State Military Police. The museum also features pistols, arms, and other equipment believed to have been used during World War II, offering visitors a glimpse into the historical and security heritage of the state.

Later, in a post on X, Chief Minister Khemchand hailed the development as a proud milestone in safeguarding the state's policing heritage for future generations. "Honoured to inaugurate the Manipur Police Museum at the 1st MR Battalion Complex today in the presence of DGP Manipur Shri Rajiv Singh Ji and senior police officials. The Museum preserves the rich history, legacy, and evolution of the Manipur Police through rare artefacts, historical records, photographs, and uniforms. A proud milestone in safeguarding our policing heritage for future generations," the Chief Minister stated.

CM visits new Police Headquarters, inaugurates Crèche Room

Additionally, CM Khemchand mentioned that the modern complex will play a crucial role in strengthening administrative efficiency, security coordination, and policing operations across the state.

"Visited the new Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri today with DGP Shri Rajiv Singh and senior police officials. Reviewed the state-of-the-art facility, held a meeting with senior officers, and inaugurated a new Crèche Room for police personnel and their families. The modern complex will strengthen administrative efficiency, security coordination, and policing operations across the State. We remain committed to further strengthening the Manipur Police Department," added CM Khemchand. (ANI)

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