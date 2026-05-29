Myanmar President's India Visit To Focus On Economy, Border Security

Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing will arrive in India on Saturday for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, bolstering border security, and enhancing regional connectivity.

The visit, spanning from May 30 to June 2, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity as President. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders.

MEA Outlines Scope of Visit

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the wide-ranging scope of the upcoming bilateral discussions. "Regarding border security, connectivity, and other issues, all matters that form part of the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion. Our idea is to take our friendly, civilizational ties forward," Jaiswal said.

Itinerary with Strong Business Component

Jaiswal emphasised that a significant "business component" has been woven into the itinerary to deeply entrench economic ties between the neighbouring nations. The President's high-profile visit will feature multiple stops across India, balancing diplomatic meetings with commercial and cultural engagements.

The tour begins with a visit to the historic and religious site of Bodh Gaya on May 30. President Min Aung Hlaing will, on June 1, hold formal bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi to review historical ties, followed by participation in a dedicated business forum in New Delhi. The visit will conclude in India's financial capital, Mumbai, on June 2 with heavy industry interactions, business meetings, and site visits.

"The President is visiting India on an official visit from May 30th to June 2nd. He will visit Delhi, Bodh Gaya, and Mumbai for business meetings. He will be meeting the Prime Minister, where both leaders will discuss how to strengthen ties further. There is also an important business component to the visit to strengthen economic ties. We look forward to welcoming him," said Jaiswal.

First Visit in Current Capacity

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is being undertaken at the invitation of PM Modi and will mark the first visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India in his current capacity. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

Schedule Change Due to Summit Postponement

The Myanmar President was earlier scheduled to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit on June 1, but that engagement has since been deferred following the postponement of the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit due to the Ebola outbreak in some countries of the African continent. The IBCA was scheduled to be held in conjunction with the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)