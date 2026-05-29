CISF Reviews Security Preparedness, Tech Adoption In North, Airports

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan on Friday chaired an operational review meeting at Chandigarh to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements across the north sector and airport sector of the force.

Strengthening Preparedness Against Emerging Threats

Strengthening security preparedness, enhancing response capabilities through better inter-agency coordination, and adoption of advanced technologies for protection of critical infrastructure and civil aviation installations were among the key issues discussed in the meeting in the presence of senior officers and unit commanders of various units The review assumes significance in view of evolving security challenges in border and strategically sensitive regions, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat, the CISF said in a statement. During the meeting, the force said, emphasis was laid on strengthening preparedness against emerging threats, including "drone-related challenges, anti-sabotage measures, and disaster response capabilities."

Counter-Drone Training Programme

To counter low-altitude aerial threats effectively, the CISF has rolled out a phased "counter-drone training programme" for its personnel in close collaboration with the Indian Army. Conducted at multiple specialised locations, the CISF stated, this program equips personnel with advanced capabilities to detect, track, and neutralise hostile Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAVs).

Joint Training and Resilience Programmes

The meeting also reviewed joint training initiatives being undertaken with the Indian Army and other agencies in the areas of counter-terrorism, quick reaction response, and disaster management. "These include Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism (CI/CT) training, Quick Reaction Team (QRT) specialised training, Battle Inoculation Training with the Army, and the Art of Living resilience programme for improved mental resilience and stress management among personnel in operational zones. CISF personnel have undergone specialized training programmes at various Army establishments and with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to strengthen tactical response and emergency handling capabilities," the CISF said.

Aviation Sector Security Upgrades

In the aviation sector, the CISF reviewed the progression of key technological and operational upgrades across the commercial airports under its protection. The force said the discussions centred on reinforcing perimeter security, upgrading surveillance networks, and adopting next-generation screening tools to maintain world-class aviation security standards.

Key Technologies Deployed

Key technologies actively deployed across airports include: Digi Yatra and Aadhaar validation, which acilitates a seamless, paperless, biometrics-based passenger transit experience and robust identity verification checks; Full Body Scanners and CCTV video analytics, which enables advanced, non-intrusive passenger screening and automated real-time threat mapping and behavioural detection; Centralized Access Control and Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), which regulates and monitors staff movement within critical terminal zones and securing the outer boundaries of sensitive airport installations against unauthorized breaches; and Automated Tray Return Systems (ATRS) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Systems (BDDS), which Enhances carry-on baggage screening efficiency and maintaining a high-readiness posture for explosive detection and neutralization.

Quick Reaction Team (QRT) Fortification

The CISF is running a dedicated drive to fortify its airport Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). To date, 659 personnel from 49 Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) have completed rigorous military-grade 'Battle Inoculation Training'. The force aims to cover QRT personnel across all 72 airports under its security umbrella by the end of 2026.

Future Training and Development Initiatives

To establish specialised research and training in this domain, a proposal for the creation of a CISF Aviation Security Academy (CASA) is currently under consideration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Furthermore, the 10th Reserve Battalion in Bengaluru has been designated as a dedicated Mahila QRT/Commandos Training Centre* to train women personnel for critical, front-line security roles.

DG's Concluding Remarks

Addressing the commanders, DG CISF commended the professionalism and unwavering commitment of the force's personnel. He emphasised that the combination of continuous physical training, inter-agency coordination, and rapid technology adoption is vital to address modern threat vectors. He also lauded the Soft Skills Training programs conducted in partnership with airline operators to improve passenger interface and service standards.

The Director General reiterated that the CISF remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of the nation's critical infrastructure and providing a secure environment for citizens through proactive, technology-driven, and responsive security measures." (ANI)

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