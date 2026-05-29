Avenuesai Plans Up To 2.5% Stake In Ratnaafin For AI-Led Lending

AvenuesAI Limited is planning a minority investment of up to 2.5% in Ratnaafin Capital, a scaled new-age NBFC with a lending book exceeding INR 2000 crores, as part of its strategy to build an AI-led embedded finance and digital lending ecosystem through partnerships with specialised NBFCs.

On Friday, AvenuesAI Limited through stock exchange filings, informed that the company board has approved the strategic investment proposal in Ratnaafin Capital.

Strategic Vision: A 'Liability-Light' Approach

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of AvenuesAI Limited, said the proposed investment aligns with the company's "liability-light" lending strategy, under which AvenuesAI intends to operate as an AI-driven distribution and orchestration platform while partner NBFCs manage underwriting, capital deployment and lending operations.

As part of this broader strategy, AvenuesAI also plans to pursue multiple strategic minority investments in scaled and new-age NBFC platforms to build a diversified AI-led embedded finance and digital lending ecosystem.

Partnership Synergies

Mehta described Ratnaafin Capital as a fast-growing new-age NBFC with strong SME lending capabilities and said the partnership would enable AvenuesAI to combine its AI infrastructure, payments ecosystem, enterprise communication capabilities and merchant distribution network with Ratnaafin's lending platform to expand embedded lending opportunities.

About Ratnaafin Capital

Ratnaafin Capital is an RBI-registered NBFC focused on SME financing and backed by the Ratnamani Sanghvi Family Group. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad.

Ecosystem Expansion and Future Plans

Under the proposed strategy, AvenuesAI plans to leverage platforms including CCAvenue, Rediff and RediffPay to offer merchant-focused lending solutions such as working capital finance and invoice discounting, while lending exposure and balance-sheet risk would remain with regulated NBFC partners.

The company also plans to build broader AI-led analytics frameworks to support risk monitoring and customized lending products across its digital ecosystem.

According to the company, the proposed investment would mark AvenuesAI's expansion from a technology and payments platform into India's emerging AI-led digital lending infrastructure ecosystem. (ANI)

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