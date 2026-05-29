Thrive3 With Music: Celebrating The Transformative Power Of Music Education / Andrew Lloyd Webber Champions Music Education At Charity Event In London

MENAFN - Pressat)– Together with its local partner(Music in Secondary Schools Trust), thehosted the charity eveningin London to raise awareness for music education and equal opportunities for young people. The event raised around £45,000 in support of equal access to music education. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Wolfgang Egger, founder of the PATRIZIA Foundation, spoke to around 50 guests about the important role education plays in shaping young people's futures.

Held in Covent Garden, the evening focused on the transformative impact music can have on young lives. Students opened the event with outstanding performances, including Adoration by Florence Price and selected pieces from The Phantom of the Opera.

In his welcome speech, Wolfgang Egger highlighted the wider social importance of music education:“We are not simply supporting music lessons. We are investing in confidence and future opportunities. Especially children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds need access to these opportunities in order to discover new paths for themselves.”

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber also spoke about the increasing cuts to music education in English schools and stressed the importance of cultural education:“Music is a universal language.”

One of the evening's most moving moments came from former MiSST student Rain Spiegel-Johnson. She shared how music helped her, as a very shy child, to develop confidence for the first time. Growing up in a low-income household, extracurricular educational opportunities had largely been out of reach. Through the MiSST programme, however, she discovered self-confidence and creative expression.“When I didn't always have the words, music became a language of confidence and belonging,” she said, describing the impact the programme had on her life.

Today, Rain is an emerging writer and poet and continues to see music as a defining part of her life. She concluded her speech with a powerful self-written poem. Her story demonstrated how lasting access to cultural education can empower young people and open new opportunities for their future.

PATRIZIA Music Programme UK creates new opportunities

Through its PATRIZIA Music Programme UK, the PATRIZIA Foundation supports MiSST's music education initiative at two schools in the North West of England by providing instruments and a tailored music programme that strengthens young people's personal development while building confidence through regular performance opportunities. Over a three-year period, the Foundation will provide 300 young people with access to music education - regardless of their social background.

About the PATRIZIA Foundation

The PATRIZIA Foundation was established in 1999 by Wolfgang Egger and has since enabled more than 800,000 children and young people worldwide to access quality education, healthcare and protection, giving them the opportunity to lead self-determined lives in freedom. The Foundation's goal is to reach one million children and young people globally by 2030.

All KinderHaus projects are supported for a minimum of 25 years. Guided by its mission“Building Better Futures”, the PATRIZIA Foundation works closely with local partners to build and operate schools, vocational training centres, children's hospitals and other infrastructure projects that create sustainable social impact. The Foundation guarantees that 100% of donations are directed towards KinderHaus projects and benefit disadvantaged children and young people directly.

Since 1999, the Foundation has opened 26 KinderHaus projects across 16 countries on five continents. In 2024, the PATRIZIA Foundation expanded its activities to the United Kingdom.

Press Contact:

Viola Benz, PATRIZIA Foundation, +49 821 50910-103, [email protected]

Further information is available at:

