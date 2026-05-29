MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mud Wtr Reviews: Is This Mushroom Coffee Alternative

Washington dc, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mud Wtr Reviews: Is This Mushroom Coffee Alternative Worth Drinking?

If you have seen Mud Wtr ads everywhere and wondered whether people actually like it, you are not alone. The product sits in a crowded space between mushroom coffee, chai tea, hot cocoa, and wellness supplements, which makes mud wtr reviews

Some customers say it helped them stop relying on coffee, energy drinks, and too much caffeine. Others say the flavor is earthy, the texture is gritty, and the price is hard to justify compared with regular coffee at home.

This review breaks down what real users tend to praise, what negative reviews complain about, how the ingredients work, and who is most likely to enjoy drinking mudwtr for more than a week.

Quick Summary: What Most Mud Wtr Reviews Say

Most mud wtr reviews fall into two clear groups. The first group loves the clean energy boost, lower caffeine intake, and calmer morning routine. These customers often say they get energy without the jitters, less anxiety, fewer afternoon crashes, and a more grounded morning ritual than they had with traditional coffee.

The second group is more skeptical. These reviewers dislike the earthy taste, gritty sediment, and premium price. Some also mention mixed customer service experiences, including slow response times or unhelpful replies when they reached out for assistance.

Mud\Wtr

The takeaway: Mud\Wtr works best for people who genuinely want to cut their morning coffee habit and are open to masala chai + hot chocolate–style flavors.

What Is Mud Wtr? (Background & Coffee Alternative Concept)

Mud\Wtr was founded in 2018 by Shane Heath in Los Angeles as a calmer morning coffee replacement after years of what the brand calls“reckless caffeination.” The idea was simple: keep the ritual of a warm morning drink, but reduce the caffeine spike that many coffee drinkers associate with coffee jitters, crashes, and poor sleep.

MUD/WTR

The core formula is built on organic cacao, masala chai, and a mushroom blend intended to support energy, focus, and immune support. MUD/WTR includes adaptogenic mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, and Reishi, which are utilized for their cognitive and immune support benefits.

The main blends are:



Original“Rise” or rise blend: about 35 mg caffeine from black tea.

Matcha: around 55 mg caffeine from green tea.

Turmeric: 0 mg caffeine. Rest: 0 mg caffeine, rooibos-based, and designed as a bedtime drink.

MUD/WTR contains about 35 mg of caffeine per serving, which is roughly 1/7th the caffeine of a standard cup of coffee. That positioning matters. This is not a high-stimulation drink for people who want the punch of black coffee. It is designed for people who want natural energy, steadier focus, and fewer crashes.

Ingredients Deep Dive: Mushrooms, Masala Chai & More

Mud Wtr's appeal comes from its ingredient stack. It is part drink, part morning ritual, and part functional beverage. Still, it is worth separating the likely benefits from the marketing language.

Key ingredients include:



Lion's mane: Often used for cognitive support, focus, and mental clarity. Some studies suggest lion's mane mushrooms may support cognitive function, although the human evidence is still developing. The NCBI LiverTox overview notes that lion's mane is generally well tolerated, though mild digestive effects and rare hypersensitivity can occur.

Chaga: Commonly included for antioxidants and potential immune support. The use of functional mushrooms in MUD/WTR is associated with potential immune support, as certain mushrooms like chaga and turkey tail have been shown to enhance immune response.

Reishi: Reishi mushrooms are usually associated with stress support, relaxation, and immune balance. MUD/WTR's blend of mushrooms, including lion's mane and reishi, may support cognitive function and improve focus, according to some studies.

Cordyceps: Cordyceps mushrooms are often used for stamina, natural energy, and possible physical performance support. This is one reason reviewers connect Mud Wtr with energy boosting properties rather than a pure caffeine hit.

Turkey tail: Used most notably in the Rest blend and commonly discussed for gut health and immune support.

Masala chai: The Original blend uses black tea plus spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, clove, black pepper, and nutmeg. This gives the drink its chai tea flavor and gentle caffeine.

Cacao: Cacao is a major flavor driver. It adds a hot chocolate or hot cocoa vibe, along with theobromine, a milder stimulant than caffeine.

Turmeric and ginger: The ingredients in MUD/WTR, such as turmeric and ginger, are rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce oxidative stress linked to various diseases. Ashwagandha, valerian, passionflower, and chamomile: These appear more in evening-style blends and are used for stress, relaxation, and sleep support.



MUD/WTR is marketed as USDA-certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, and third-party safety tested. The brand also markets the product as usda certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher, and made with organic ingredients, including organic mushrooms. It says it uses both mushroom mycelium and fruiting bodies to claim full-spectrum benefits.

That said, safety matters with mushroom products. Mushrooms can accumulate high levels of toxins, including heavy metals, due to their ability to absorb nutrients from their environment, which raises safety concerns for mushroom-based products. MUD/WTR conducts third-party safety testing for heavy metals and other contaminants, and DNA tests to ensure the identity of its mushrooms, which helps mitigate safety concerns.

MUD/WTR contains adaptogenic mushrooms, which are known for their potential to help the body manage stress and promote overall well-being. But adaptogenic mushrooms are not risk-free for everyone. MUD/WTR's ingredients, including certain mushrooms and botanicals, may pose health risks for individuals with preexisting medical conditions, those taking prescription medications, and pregnant individuals. Certain ingredients in MUD/WTR, such as turmeric, ashwagandha, and chamomile, may lead to adverse effects like preterm labor or miscarriage in pregnant individuals.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription medication, or managing a condition related to blood pressure, clotting, hormones, or immune function, talk to a doctor before using Mud Wtr.

How Does Mud Wtr Taste? (Based on Real User Reviews)

Taste is where mud wtr reviews become most polarized. The Original blend does not taste like coffee at all. MUD/WTR's

Common flavor impressions include:



The Original tastes earthy and spicy, like unsweetened masala chai mixed with dark hot chocolate and a hint of mushroom earthiness.

Positive reviewers compare it to chai tea from India or a gourmet health café drink, especially when made with oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, or a bit of coconut sugar.

Critics say it can taste like dirty chai, drinking mud, or mud water if mixed poorly.

MUD/WTR does not fully dissolve in water, leaving a layer of sediment at the bottom of the cup, which some users find undesirable.

MUD/WTR's taste can be polarizing; some users find it enjoyable for its unique flavor, while others describe it as too earthy or gritty, especially if not mixed properly.

The drink's flavor is influenced by its ingredients, which include spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and cardamom, contributing to its chai-like taste profile.

Some reviewers find turmeric and clove especially strong.

Others say cacao and cinnamon make it feel close to a slightly spicy hot chocolate. People used to green juice, kombucha, herbal tonics, or drinking tea tend to adapt faster than people expecting coffee ice cream sweetness or a café latte.



The best preparation advice from reviews is consistent: use a full tablespoon in about 6–8 oz of hot water, froth thoroughly, then add milk and something like honey, maple syrup, or coconut sugar. If it tastes thin, use less water or more powder.

The original MUD/WTR blend does not taste like coffee at all; instead, it is characterized as an earthy chai-cacao beverage, while their newer coffee blend offers a smoother, more familiar coffee flavor.

Original vs Matcha vs Turmeric vs Rest: Flavor Differences



Original / Rise: This is the main morning coffee replacement. It has the strongest cacao + masala chai identity, with noticeable spice, mild bitterness, and subtle mushroom notes. One common paraphrased reviewer reaction is that it feels like“chai and cacao with an earthy finish.”

Matcha: Brighter and grassier, with a green tea profile layered over mushroom earthiness. Reviewers often use it mid-morning when they want focus but not another cup of coffee.

Turmeric: This is the golden latte option with 0 mg caffeine. It has strong turmeric, ginger, and warming spice notes. Reviews are more divided because the turmeric taste is hard to hide. Rest: This rooibos-based bedtime drink includes chamomile, valerian, and reishi. It is more floral and herbal than spicy, with little to no cacao flavor. Reviewers who enjoy evening tea often like this one most.

A practical way to think about it: Original is for people who want a spicy cacao morning drink, Matcha is for people who like green tea, Turmeric is for golden milk fans, and Rest is for people who want a relaxing nighttime ritual.

Energy, Focus & Health: What Reviewers Actually Experience

The strongest positive theme in mud wtr reviews is not flavor. It is how people feel after replacing one or more cups of coffee.

Many users who fully swap their morning coffee for Mud\Wtr notice steadier energy, less anxiety, fewer afternoon crashes, and better sleep quality after 2–4 weeks. Many users report successfully reducing their reliance on traditional coffee or energy drinks by using MUD/WTR.

Many customers report experiencing a euphoric sense of focus and steady energy without the dreaded afternoon crash or heart palpitations associated with highly caffeinated drinks. Reviewers often describe this as clean energy or an energy boost that feels smoother than regular coffee.

The most common positive experiences include:



Better focus during the first half of the workday.

Less brain fog after reducing caffeine intake.

Fewer coffee jitters or heart-racing episodes.

Less need to drink coffee throughout the day.

Better sleep when replacing afternoon coffee. A calming morning ritual that still feels warm and satisfying.

The lion's mane and cordyceps-containing blends get the most credit from reviewers who mention mental clarity, stamina, and a mushroom boost. Some also mention digestive benefits, such as less acid reflux, a calmer stomach, and more regular digestion after replacing high-acid coffee with Mud Wtr. Some reviews frame this as improved gut health, although individual gut health responses vary.

The outline of user feedback is not all positive. Some reviewers feel little or no energy difference. Others report headaches, fatigue, or low mood during the first few days. That is likely from cutting coffee rather than from Mud\Wtr itself, especially for people who previously drank several cups per day. Some users searching for Mush\Wtr are really describing the same transition away from coffee.

There are also isolated side-effect reports, including racing heart, nausea, or hot flushes after the masala chai blend. A smaller serving is a smart first step if you are sensitive to spices, caffeine, mushrooms, or botanicals.

The bigger scientific point is this: the health benefits are plausible, but not guaranteed. According to medically reviewed summaries of adaptogenic mushrooms, ingredients like lion's mane, reishi, and cordyceps have promising early research, but many claims still need stronger human trials.

Caffeine Intake: How Much and How It Feels Day to Day

Mud Wtr's caffeine levels are much lower than traditional coffee:



Original: about 35 mg caffeine per serving.

Matcha: around 55 mg caffeine per serving.

Turmeric: 0 mg caffeine.

Rest: 0 mg caffeine. Typical coffee: about 80–120 mg per cup.



This difference explains many of the reviews. People who are used to a double espresso may feel underwhelmed at first. People who are sensitive to caffeine may feel relieved.

A common tapering strategy is simple: users who used to drink multiple cups of coffee per day first mix Mud\Wtr with a half cup of coffee, then eventually switch fully. This can reduce withdrawal headaches and make the taste transition easier.

Some reviewers say the gentler caffeine plus mushrooms lets them drink Original in the afternoon or early evening without wrecking sleep. That is a major selling point for people who love coffee but know their afternoon cup is hurting their sleep.

Extremely caffeine-sensitive users should still be cautious with the tea-based blends. Original contains black tea, and Matcha contains green tea. If even small amounts of caffeine affect your sleep, Turmeric or Rest makes more sense after lunch.

Price, Subscriptions & Value for Money

Price is one of the biggest sources of negative reviews. Some users find MUD/WTR to be expensive compared to traditional coffee, with a typical purchase costing around $40-$50 for a 30-serving tin.

Here is the usual pricing breakdown:



MUD/WTR

A one-time purchase of a 30-serving tin of MUD/WTR costs $50, which breaks down to $1.66 per serving.

For those looking for a larger quantity, a 90-serving Mud bag is available for $125, or $100 with a subscription, which equates to $1.11 per serving.

MUD/WTR frequently offers discounts on its website, making its products 15-20% less expensive compared to other retailers like Amazon. MUD/WTR provides a 30-day money-back guarantee for its products, which is a standard practice in the industry for subscription-based services.



Compared with a $5 drink from a local coffee shop, Mud Wtr can look affordable. Compared with home-brewed black coffee, it is expensive. That is the value debate in most reviews.

The subscription model also gets mixed feedback. Customers generally find the purchasing process straightforward, and subscription management is simple, allowing users to modify or cancel their subscriptions at any time. MUD/WTR offers auto-ship every 30, 60, or 90 days, which is useful for people who drink it daily.

However, subscription clarity is not perfect. MUD/WTR has a Trustpilot rating of 4.1, indicating a generally positive customer experience, although some reviews highlight issues with product packaging and subscription clarity. Some negative reviews mention confusion around the fine print, difficulty cancelling, or being charged before they expected the next shipment.

Delivery times for MUD/WTR products are typically around a week, which is considered acceptable by many customers. Customer service is more mixed. MUD/WTR's customer service has received mixed reviews, with some customers reporting slow response times and unhelpful replies when they reached out for assistance.

Before subscribing, check the renewal date, serving size, cancellation process, and whether the starter kit includes extras like coconut creamer or a frother.

Is Mud Wtr Worth the Price Compared to Alternatives?

Compared with other brands in the mushroom coffee space, Mud Wtr is more chai-cacao-forward and less coffee-like. Some reviewers who tried other brands say Mud\Wtr's spice profile is more interesting and satisfying. Others prefer simpler alternatives that taste more like actual coffee.

The DIY route can be cheaper. You could buy masala chai, cacao, lion's mane mushrooms, reishi, chaga, cordyceps, and turmeric separately. You could even add himalayan salt, cinnamon, and a measured sweetener blend like one part cacao to two parts coconut sugar. That would include the exact phrase parts coconut sugar, and it might taste good if you enjoy experimenting.

The trade-off is time. DIY requires sourcing, measuring, mixing, and adjusting every day. You also have to think about the quality of mushrooms grown, heavy metal testing, and consistency from batch to batch.

Mud\Wtr tends to be worth it for people who want a ready-to-go ritual drink with organic ingredients and a strong brand experience. It is less compelling for people who are purely cost-driven or who only care about the nutritional value per dollar.

Pros & Cons Collected from Mud Wtr Reviews

The pros and cons are fairly consistent across mud wtr reviews.

Pros:



It has significantly lower caffeine than coffee.

It may help reduce caffeine intake without removing the warm morning routine.

It uses functional mushrooms and organic mushrooms for potential brain, stress, and immune support.

It is plant-based, vegan, gluten free, and compatible with many wellness-focused diets.

Many reviewers report clean energy, better focus, and fewer crashes.

The morning ritual feels more intentional than grabbing energy drinks.

Some customers say they now feel energy without heart palpitations.

The blend may support well being for people who respond well to adaptogens. It can be easier on the stomach than traditional coffee for some users.



A typical positive anecdote sounds like this: a former two-cup coffee drinker switches to Original for two weeks, notices fewer coffee jitters, sleeps better, and stops needing an afternoon latte. That person may not love the earthy flavor at first, but the benefits make the habit stick.

Cons:



The flavor is polarizing, especially for people who dislike masala chai.

The earthy taste and earthy flavor can be too strong.

The texture can be gritty because the powder does not fully dissolve.

Some users dislike the sediment and describe the last sips as drinking mud.

It costs more than supermarket coffee or homemade chai.

Subscription confusion shows up in negative reviews.

Some users report packaging issues or containers that feel underfilled.

Customer service reviews are mixed. It is not ideal for pregnancy, certain medical conditions, or some prescription medications.



A typical negative anecdote sounds like this: a user buys a starter tin expecting a coffee replacement, makes it with plain water, dislikes the gritty texture, and then feels frustrated when a subscription renewal arrives sooner than expected.

Both sides can be true. Mud Wtr can be a useful habit-change tool and still be too expensive or too earthy for some people.

How to Make Mud Wtr Taste Better (Preparation Tips from Real Users)

The fastest way to dislike Mud Wtr is to treat it like instant coffee. It needs frothing, fat, and some balancing sweetness.

Try this standard hot method:

Add 1 tablespoon Mud\Wtr to about 3⁄4 cup, or 6–8 oz, hot water.Froth or whisk thoroughly for 15–30 seconds.Add milk, such as oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, dairy milk, or coconut creamer.Sweeten lightly with honey, maple syrup, or coconut sugar.Stir again before the last few sips to reincorporate sediment.

If you want more flavor, use less water and more milk. If the drink tastes weak, try 1.5 tablespoons per cup. If the spice feels too sharp, add vanilla extract or extra cacao.

For an iced mud latte:

Mix the powder with a small amount of hot water first.Froth until smooth.Chill in the fridge for 15–20 minutes.Pour over ice.Add cold milk or coconut creamer.

Popular add-ins from reviews include cinnamon, vanilla extract, collagen powder, mct oil, and a dash of hot chocolate mix. If you want it more dessert-like, make a small blend of cocoa and two parts coconut sugar, then add a pinch to the mug. Some people even compare the result to a spiced mocha rather than coffee ice cream.

A few users add unusual extras, such as a spoon of sweet potato puree for a thicker autumn-style latte. That will not be for everyone, but it shows how much the drink rewards experimentation.

Start small if you are new to adaptogenic mushrooms. Half a serving for the first few days can help you monitor tolerance before making it part of your daily morning ritual.

Who Mud Wtr Is Best For (and Who Should Skip It)

Mud Wtr is best for people who are actively trying to reduce caffeine intake while keeping a comforting morning ritual. It is also a good fit for coffee drinkers who get anxiety, sleep disruption, or jitters from regular coffee.

It may be especially useful if you:



Want a coffee alternative that still feels warm and satisfying.

Love coffee but want to drink less of it.

Already enjoy chai tea, cacao, herbal drinks, or drinking tea in the evening.

Are curious about daily medicinal mushrooms.

Want a lower-caffeine drink with potential immune support.

Like wellness products and do not mind an acquired taste. Want a caffeine-free evening ritual using Turmeric or Rest.



It is not ideal if you:



Want the roasted bitterness of black coffee.

Expect it to taste like actual coffee.

Hate spice, turmeric, cardamom, clove, or earthy flavor.

Are on a tight budget.

Do not want to manage an auto-ship subscription.

Are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive without medical guidance. Take multiple medications or have conditions affected by blood pressure, clotting, hormones, or immune function.



Treat Mud\Wtr as a functional beverage and habit change tool rather than a miracle cure for energy or immune support. The best results in reviews usually come from the whole routine: less caffeine, better sleep, a calmer start to the day, and a drink that feels satisfying enough to replace coffee.

Final Verdict: Should You Try Mud Wtr?

Based on mud wtr reviews, Mud\Wtr is worth trying if you want to replace at least one daily cup of coffee and you are open to a chai-cacao flavor instead of a coffee flavor. For many reviewers, it delivers smoother energy, fewer jitters, less afternoon crashing, and an enjoyable morning ritual anchored in masala chai and cacao.

The trade-offs are real. It costs more per cup than home-brewed coffee, the earthy profile is an acquired taste, and the sediment can be annoying. You also need to manage subscriptions carefully and read the fine print before committing to auto-ship.

The smartest trial strategy is simple: start with a 30-serving starter kit, use it for two weeks in place of morning coffee, and track energy, mood, digestion, sleep, and cravings. If it helps you stop relying on traditional coffee or energy drinks, the price may be worth it. If you cannot get past the taste or texture, cancel before the next shipment.

Mud\Wtr is neither an overhyped scam nor a magic potion. It is a thoughtfully formulated coffee alternative that can meaningfully improve mornings for the right person.

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