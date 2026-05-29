Defense Electronics Market Size To Grow $303.54 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, the U.S. Defense Electronics Market reached a value of USD 58.89 billion and is predicted to grow up to USD 72.75 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 2.13%. The U.S. holds a strong lead in the global market due to its large defense budget, which is larger than that of the next several countries collectively, along with an unmatched defense industrial base. The Europe Defense Electronics Market is estimated to be USD 46.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 72.14 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.41% during 2026–2035. Rising European defense budgets and NATO-led rearmament programs amid geopolitical tensions, especially after the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Austin, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defense Electronics Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The global Defense Electronics Market Size is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2026 to 2035, from its 2025 valuation of USD 185.86 billion to USD 303.54 billion.” Escalating Geopolitical Tensions to Augment Market Expansion Globally The international environment surrounding security during the ten-year period from 2025-2035 was far more challenging than that which existed in the decades following the Cold War. Russian belligerence in Europe, Chinese militarization efforts, North Korean ballistic missiles, and the proliferation of high-tech weaponry among non-state groups and other lesser powers created a requirement for the continued expenditure on defense electronics that has proven to remain consistent across any political climate. Get a Sample Report of Defense Electronics Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Raytheon Technologies (RTX Corporation)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Cobham Limited

Aselsan A.S.

Teledyne Defense Electronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Mercury Systems Inc.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Defense Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 185.86 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 303.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.03% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Platform (Airborne, Space, Land, Marine)

. By Vertical (Navigation, Communication and Display, C4ISR, Electronic Warfare, Radar, Optronics)

. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Fit (Line-Fit, Retrofit)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform

Airborne platforms held 44% of the platform segment in 2025 due to the investment in sophisticated avionics, radar, and mission systems across combat aircraft globally. Space platforms are expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate through 2035, propelled by the convergence of military recognition that space is now a contested warfighting domain.

By Vertical

Navigation, communication, and display systems accounted for approximately 47% of the vertical segment in 2025 due to the increasing deployment of these capabilities across every military platform and force element globally. The C4ISR segment is projected to achieve the strongest compound annual growth rate between 2026 and 2035 owing to the all-consuming strategic priority placed on network-centric warfare capability by every major military power.

By Component

Hardware components commanded 65% of the defense electronics market by component in 2025 due to new-production procurement for next-generation platforms across all service branches. Software is expected to be the fastest growing category of components up until 2035 owing to the surging trend toward software-defined architecture in the defense electronics industry.

Regional Insights:

The North American region constitutes the biggest market for regional defense electronics worldwide, constituting about 38% of the global market revenue in 2025, whereby the U.S. alone dominates the largest part of this through procurement activities by all the military branches in all the electronics sectors. This is attributable to the large defense electronics industrial base in the U.S., which consists of prime contractors, subsystem manufacturers, semiconductor firms, and software firms.

Asia Pacific region will be the leader amongst all regions in the Defense Electronics Market due to several reasons including unprecedented modernization activities in China, defense production plans by India, unrivalled supremacy of South Korea in exporting defense technology, and high requirement for defense electronics in countries like Japan, Australia, and some countries of Southeast Asia due to declining security in the region.

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Recent Developments:



2026: L3Harris Technologies stated that it had succeeded in qualifying its new generation of software-defined radios, which conform to the U.S. military's latest waveform and cybersecurity specifications, allowing for multi-band and multi-protocol operation simultaneously in one single hardware unit, replacing multiple radios that are presently being used in different frequency bands and protocols. 2025 (September): The acquisition of the cybersecurity company specializing in protecting defense electronics systems by Raytheon Technologies was done in order to integrate its threat detection technology into the radar and electronic warfare offerings of Raytheon to fulfill the rising demands of the U.S. Department of Defense for cybersecurity in their procurement process.

Exclusive Sections of the Defense Electronics Market Report (The USPs):



DEFENSE PROCUREMENT & MILITARY SPENDING METRICS – helps you understand global defense electronics procurement trends, military modernization investments, regional defense budget allocation, and smart defense infrastructure deployment across major economies.

COMMUNICATION, SURVEILLANCE & RADAR TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in military communication systems, radar and electronic surveillance technologies, ISR capabilities, satellite communication systems, and secure battlefield networking infrastructure.

ELECTRONIC WARFARE & CYBER DEFENSE METRICS – helps you analyze modernization of electronic warfare systems, cybersecurity investments, SIGINT and ELINT deployment trends, and AI-powered threat detection and battlefield analytics adoption globally.

AUTONOMOUS DEFENSE SYSTEM & AI INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in UAV electronics integration, AI and edge computing deployment in defense platforms, sensor fusion technologies, advanced targeting systems, and smart soldier wearable electronics.

DEFENSE SEMICONDUCTOR & MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you assess investments in advanced defense semiconductor technologies, indigenous defense electronics manufacturing initiatives, supply chain localization strategies, and next-generation military electronics production capabilities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of defense contractors based on R&D investments, joint development programs, strategic collaborations, export compliance capabilities, and innovation in advanced defense electronics systems globally.

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