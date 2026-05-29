North Shore Professional Therapy, LLC Announces In-Person Mental Health Services For Anxiety & Trauma Treatment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- North Shore Professional Therapy, LLC, a mental health outpatient therapy private practice, is addressing the growing need for specialized, in-person mental health care with a focus on evidence-based treatments for anxiety disorders and trauma-related conditions. At a time when virtual services have become the norm, the practice offers clients the opportunity to engage in face-to-face therapeutic sessions.

According to company representatives, North Shore Professional Therapy, LLC distinguishes itself through its commitment to client privacy and autonomy and to hiring only licensed and experienced specialized therapists. Unlike many practices that employ interns or entry-level clinicians, the practice maintains rigorous standards for its clinical team, ensuring clients receive care from highly trained professionals.

The practice takes an integrative and holistic approach to mental health treatment, incorporating both eastern and western healing philosophies. Licensed mental health therapists at the practice utilize evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and somatic therapies. This combination provides clients with comprehensive healing strategies that address mental health from multiple perspectives.

Founded by Sarah Haugh, LMHC, who serves as clinical director, North Shore Professional Therapy specializes in treating anxiety and trauma in women and adolescents, particularly teen girls. Haugh is recognized for her ability to connect with teens and support families navigating anxiety-related and trauma-reactive challenges. Beyond clinical work, she creates accessible mental health content that helps individuals better understand and manage anxiety through practical, skills-based strategies.

While the practice specializes in women and teen girls, Haugh is passionate to note that all identities are welcome. Services extend to couples therapy, ensuring comprehensive care options for diverse client needs. The practice's emphasis remains on providing real-world change through both insight and evidence-based interventions.

The clinical team maintains a commitment to ongoing advanced training in cutting-edge mental health treatments specific to anxiety, trauma, and specialized work with women and teens. This dedication to continuing education ensures clients benefit from the latest therapeutic approaches and research-based practices.

Looking ahead, North Shore Professional Therapy, LLC plans to expand to a larger space and extend services to include specialized child therapy, addressing anxiety and trauma in younger children within the community as the needs for this demographic have increased in recent years.

About North Shore Professional Therapy, LLC

North Shore Professional Therapy, LLC is a mental health outpatient therapy private practice specializing in evidence-based treatments for anxiety disorders and trauma-related conditions. The practice employs only licensed and experienced therapists who provide integrative, holistic care combining eastern and western healing philosophies. Services are offered in person, with a focus on women, adolescents, and families.

Contact:

Sarah Haugh, MS, LMHC

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978-233-1124