Click Golf's Summer Sale On Quality Clubs Officially Opens

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Popular UK online golfing retainer Click Golf has proudly announced that its summer sale is now open, delivering bigger and better deals than ever before. It offers customers the chance to secure huge discounts on a wide range of products from some of the top names on the market.

Premium Quality Clubs At Discount Prices

Click Golf is a retailer synonymous with providing its customer base with top quality golfing equipment and attire from the biggest manufacturer on the planet. Its latest summer golf club sale UK includes items from many of those brands including TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Cobra, Ping, Mizuno, and more.

The retailer's sale section features heavily discounted golf clubs across drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters while customers can also find a range of packages including full sets. As well as adult clubs, a range of junior sets are available.

Examples include the Callaway Elyte Men's Bundle Golf Set, down from £2,052 to £1,299, and the Odyssey Ai-ONE Milled Three T Slant Golf Putter down from £449 to £249. In addition to premium quality golf clubs, the sale does include more budget-friendly solutions that may be better suited to newer players. Both right-handed and left-handed clubs are available.

Products start from under £100 while some are discounted by up to 50%. Moreover, all products are backed by the retailer's Lowest Price Promise Guarantee as well as free standard delivery on orders over £40. Sale item purchases are further supported by the option of 0% interest-free finance agreements, as well as a range of payment methods including PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Next working day deliveries are available on orders placed before 3pm.

Sale items carry the same fair return policies and terms as standard full-price items while the retailer's friendly agents are available to provide assistance.

In addition to the golf clubs sale, Click Golf's end of season clearance extends to polo shirts, jumpers, waterproofs, shoes, bags, devices, trolleys, trousers and shorts. Whether treating themselves or a loved one, customers will find some of the best deals anywhere on the market with products for casual players and competitive golfers alike.

The Click Golf summer sale is already live but stock is limited. Customers hoping to grab a bargain are advised to visit the online retailer today.

About Click Golf

Click Golf is a UK-based online retailer specialising in discounted golf equipment, clothing, and accessories. In addition to featuring an extensive range of stock from top global brands, the company boasts an average verified customer rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.