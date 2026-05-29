Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Vows Strict Action Against Guilty In Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Spurious Liquor Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Calling the death of 12 people after consuming spurious liquor in Pune's Hadapsar and Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dapodi-Phugewadi areas as "extremely unfortunate", Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Friday that those responsible for the incident will not be spared.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed the administration to conduct a thorough, deep-rooted investigation into the incident.

Taking serious note of the tragedy, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar contacted the Police Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad -- Amitesh Kumar and Vinoy Kumar Choubey respectively, State Excise Department officials, and the local administration.

She issued clear directives to the officials to get to the cause of the incident and take stringent action against everyone involved in such illegal activities.

"So far, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with this case. A joint investigation by the Police and the Excise Department is currently underway to trace the source of the illicit liquor supply and identify all accomplices involved," Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar told.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, along with enraged party workers, stormed an illegal liquor unit in Hadapsar and completely vandalised it.

"Those responsible for this mass slaughter must face the strictest possible action," NCP-SP leader Pawar said.

Rohit Pawar personally vandalised the counter of the establishment, while the NCP-SP workers ripped apart the tin roofs, completely demolishing the structure.

After interacting with the grieving families of the victims, Rohit Pawar and his supporters went on to vandalise other liquor sale points in the vicinity.

The incident has caused political temperatures in the state to soar.

Launching a scathing attack on the law enforcement machinery, Rohit Pawar questioned the role of police in the ongoing investigation.

"When asked, the police claim they still don't know the exact cause of death. It is obvious that the police are trying to shield someone. An accused was deliberately made to surrender just to stall any further investigation, ensuring that the main mastermind -- the 'big fish' -- can walk away scot-free," he alleged.