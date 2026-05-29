Vice President Launches 5 National Initiatives As Art Of Living Marks 45 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) The Art of Living marked 45 years of humanitarian service and global outreach on Friday as Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan launched five major national initiatives at the organisation's International Centre in Bengaluru.

The Vice President also unveiled a commemorative postal stamp celebrating the organisation's contribution to individual well-being, social transformation, and global peace over the past four-and-a-half decades.

The event coincided with celebrations marking the lifelong contribution of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to peace, well-being, and human values as he turned 70 this month.

The initiatives launched during the event include the Youth Career Excellence Programme, Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems, Art of Living Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation, Centre of Excellence on Consciousness Studies and Human Potential, and Eco Shanti.

The programmes focus on youth development, entrepreneurship, sustainability, consciousness studies, education, and innovation.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan praised the global reach and humanitarian work of the Art of Living.

“Today is a celebration of a great vision that has touched millions of lives across continents. I was astonished to learn that the Art of Living is present in 182 countries. Almost the entire civilisation of mankind is getting linked through this movement,” he said.

Reflecting on the organisation's journey, he added,“Forty-five years ago, a movement began with a simple yet profound idea: that inner peace is the foundation of outer harmony. In a world marked by conflict and uncertainty, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar continues to inspire humanity with the values of wisdom, awareness, peace, and harmony.”

The Vice President also praised Gurudev's humility and personal warmth.

“His smile, his humility, and his affection touch everyone's heart. What makes his contribution extraordinary is the humility and humanity he embodies,” he remarked.

Welcoming the Vice President, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted the growing global recognition of meditation and inner well-being.

“The world today has recognised that meditation is no longer a luxury. With 192 countries coming together to declare World Meditation Day, there is a growing understanding that meditation is a basic necessity for a healthy, happy, and stress-free life,” he said.

Emphasising holistic human development, Gurudev said,“Three things must always accompany us through life: knowledge, meditation, and music.”

He also called for global harmony and unity.

“Let us dream of a Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, one world family free from fear, tension, and hatred. A peaceful and harmonious world begins with peaceful and harmonious individuals,” he added.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who also addressed the gathering, said Karnataka was proud to be associated with the roots of the global movement.

“It is a matter of pride for Karnataka that the roots of this global movement are connected to our sacred land. For more than four decades, The Art of Living has been promoting peace and well-being at the individual, community, and global levels through a variety of programmes,” he said.

Highlighting Gurudev's role in peace-building efforts, the Governor said the organisation's work had received recognition globally for promoting a violence-free and stress-free society through human values.

During his visit to the Ashram, the Vice President toured several facilities and initiatives of the organisation. He visited Sri Sri Gurukulam, interacted with students, offered prayers at the Prathap Ganpati Temple, took darshan of the sacred relics of Shri Somnath Jyotirlingam, and visited the Sri Sri Gaushala, which houses nearly 1,600 indigenous cows.

A special highlight of the event was a demonstration by children participating in the Art of Living's Intuition Programme, where they showcased intuitive abilities developed through systematic training and practice.

The launch ceremony marked the culmination of a month-long celebration at the Art of Living International Centre attended by 678 distinguished guests, including political leaders, business icons, sportspersons, entrepreneurs, academicians, faith leaders, diplomats, artists, and social changemakers from India and abroad.

Among the prominent personalities who participated in the celebrations over the month were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pramod Sawant, Governors Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, actor Rajinikanth, actor Vikrant Massey, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Niranjan Hiranandani, along with leading faith leaders, diplomats, artists, and scholars.

The month-long celebrations featured global meditations at the newly inaugurated Dhyan Mandir, cultural performances, discussions on mental well-being and consciousness, and stories of transformation from individuals influenced by Gurudev's work over the past 45 years.

The event concluded with a renewed emphasis on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of a stress-free and violence-free society rooted in inner peace, service, and human values.