Kerala CM Satheesan Balances Reform Agenda With Firm Stand On Violence Against ED

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) Declaring that Kerala is set to enter a new era, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Friday outlined the broad contours of the UDF government's policy agenda after the Governor's address to the state Assembly, promising sweeping reforms spanning infrastructure, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, climate resilience and social welfare.

Calling it the "first Governor's address of the new UDF government", Satheesan said the administration would faithfully implement the promises made during the election campaign and asserted that the policy framework reflected the mandate given by the people.

"The people were assured of a new direction and that is exactly what this government intends to deliver," the Chief Minister added.

Among the major announcements was the state government's ambition to transform Kerala into "Asia's biggest aviation hub", leveraging the state's four international airports.

He also announced support for 10,000 MSMEs, revival measures for the agrarian economy, strengthening of the cooperative sector and a major thrust on future-ready education amid what Satheesan described as an education explosion across the world.

Climate change and sustainable development would form a central pillar of governance, Chief Minister Satheesan said, while warning that drug mafias would face stringent action.

Special attention would also be given to coastal communities and families affected by the increasing man-animal conflict.

The Chief Minister said that healthcare, AI-driven development, land bank creation and reforms in the plantation sector through revised land-use policies would feature prominently in the upcoming state budget.

Welfare measures and employment generation for SC/ST communities were also listed among the state government's priorities.

On the controversial Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) model pursued by the previous LDF government, Satheesan said a committee would be constituted to study its future course, while adding that the state government would focus on improving tax administration and identifying new revenue streams.

Responding to questions over the Enforcement Directorate's raid at the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan added that the state government had no role in the investigation and stressed that a central probe agency operating with judicial backing could not be obstructed.

"What happened was ED officials were attacked and such violence should never occur," he said, while appreciating the role played by the Kerala Police in preventing the situation from escalating further.

Satheesan also drew a contrast between the Congress and the CPI-M while responding to questions on the ED action against former Chief Minister Vijayan.

Referring to Vijayan mentioning Rahul Gandhi, Satheesan said that whether the Congress or Rahul Gandhi had ever resorted to violence or attempted to obstruct investigations.

"Vijayan did not speak a word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Centre, surprisingly he referred to Rahul Gandhi," the Chief Minister added.

He said that while political parties may oppose the Centre politically, no one had the right to attack ED officials carrying out a probe sanctioned by the judiciary.

Satheesan accused the CPI-M of adopting double standards on investigations and said that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function without intimidation or violence.

Rejecting CPI-M's allegations that the ED action followed his recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Satheesan dismissed the charge as 'the second biggest joke' after assuming office and clarified that the meeting with the Prime Minister was merely a customary courtesy call.

He also criticised the CPI-M for allegedly encouraging confrontation during the ED operation and said responsible political leadership required respecting lawful investigations irrespective of political differences.