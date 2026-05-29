Global Digital Therapeutics Market Projected To Hit USD 100.0 Billion By 2035, At 25.9% CAGR- SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“The global Digital Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 100.0 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

Market growth is fueled by rising adoption of prescription digital therapeutics, increasing acceptance and use of digital therapeutics in chronic disease management, and improving integration between software-based therapeutic interventions and the pharmacological treatment pathway including those incorporating GLP-1 therapies.









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Prescription Digital Therapeutics and GLP-1 Companion Platforms Strengthen Market Expansion

The ongoing commercialization of digital interventions approved as prescription digital therapeutics across diabetes, mental health, obesity management, substance use disorders, insomnia, and cardiovascular care continues to help the market. With more structured regions and clear commercialization pathways for developers and healthcare providers, regulatory frameworks are rapidly evolving.

More than 40 prescription digital therapeutics were granted FDA authorization or were undergoing active review in 2025, compared with fewer than five in 2020, the FDA Digital Health Centre of Excellence revealed in 2025. The enhancement of De Novo and 510(k) authorization pathways is boosting industry confidence and accelerating product innovation.

This can also help provide new opportunities for growth on the back of the convergence of digital therapeutics and GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies. We are seeing more and more companies creating integrated drug-digital treatment models that combine medication adherence support with AI–coaching, behavioral modification, and remote monitoring capabilities for obesity and cardiometabolic disease management.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:



Pear Therapeutics Inc.

Dario Health Corp.

Voluntis SA

Omada Health Inc.

Livongo Health (Teladoc)

Virta Health Corp.

Noom Inc.

One Drop (Lifecore Health)

Welldoc Inc.

Propeller Health (ResMed)

Big Health Ltd.

Limbix Health Inc.

Happify Health

Better Therapeutics Inc.

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Mahana Therapeutics

Twill Inc.

Kaia Health GmbH

Swing Therapeutics Inc. Quit Genius (Moment Health)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Diabetes retained the dominant application position with approximately 29.3% of the digital therapeutics market in 2025, underpinned by the extraordinary global scale of the diabetic patient population, the well-documented challenge of sustained lifestyle behavior changes as the primary determinant of glycaemic control in type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is also the fastest-growing application segment as real-time glucose monitoring integration, AI-powered insulin optimization coaching, and comprehensive lifestyle intervention programmes expand clinical evidence.

By Sales Channel

Business-to-business dominated the sales channel landscape with approximately 66% share in 2025 as it is the primary commercial pathway through employer health benefits, payer formularies, and hospital system procurement. Business-to-consumer is the fastest-growing channel as direct-to-patient prescription digital therapeutic models, growing consumer awareness of clinically validated digital programmes.

By End User

Patients retained the dominant end-user position with approximately 34.0% share in 2025 as the direct beneficiaries and, in consumer and employer-direct models, the commercial decision-makers whose sustained engagement determines both therapeutic outcome quality and revenue generation. Providers are the fastest-growing end-user segment as EHR-integrated digital therapeutic ordering workflows, clinical practice guideline inclusion, and outcome monitoring are converting digital therapeutic prescribing from an early-adopter behavior into a mainstream chronic disease management tool.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global digital therapeutics market in 2025, with the United States accounting for approximately 86.4% of North American revenues as the world's most commercially developed digital therapeutics ecosystem. The region's leadership reflects the FDA's pioneering regulatory role in establishing De Novo and 510(k) authorization pathways for prescription digital therapeutics, the most active clinical evidence generation programme, the highest commercial investment in digital therapeutic product development, and the employer health benefits procurement infrastructure that represents the largest single commercial procurement channel globally.

The U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market was valued at approximately USD 3.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 38.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.9%. FDA authorizations of prescription digital therapeutics for substance use disorder, chronic insomnia, and paediatric ADHD have created the commercial reference standards that payer coverage decisions, clinical practice guideline integration, and international regulatory engagement are progressively building upon.

The Europe Digital Therapeutics Market is estimated to be USD 2.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.62% during 2026–2035. Germany accounts for approximately 28.7% of European revenues as the pioneering DiGA fast track market, whose statutory health insurance coverage of approved prescription digital therapeutics provides commercial certainty comparable to pharmaceutical drug reimbursement. The systematic DiGA approach to digital therapeutic evidence assessment, reimbursement, and outcome-linked pricing has established a commercial blueprint that France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and other European countries are progressively adopting as the foundation for their own national digital therapeutic frameworks.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing digital therapeutics market, driven by Japan's progressive regulatory engagement with software as medical devices, South Korea's digital health innovation ecosystem, China's enormous chronic disease burden, and the extraordinary smartphone penetration across the region that provides the delivery infrastructure for digital therapeutic programmes to reach patient populations at scale.

Recent Developments:



2025: Pear Therapeutics' FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutics for substance use disorder returned to commercial availability through new corporate ownership following the original company's bankruptcy, with the clinical evidence base and FDA authorisation of reSET and reSET-O preserved. 2025: Dario Health expanded its AI-powered digital therapeutics platform for cardiometabolic conditions with new GLP-1 medication companion features providing integrated coaching and monitoring for patients on GLP-1 weight management therapy, positioning the platform at the intersection of the digital therapeutics and obesity pharmacotherapy markets as the two sectors increasingly converge around combined drug-digital treatment programmes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



CLINICAL EVIDENCE & REGULATORY APPROVAL METRICS – helps you understand the pipeline of prescription digital therapeutics across FDA De Novo, 510(k), and international regulatory pathways while evaluating clinical trial outcome quality, regulatory approval timelines, and the accumulation of real-world evidence datasets that support payer coverage expansion decisions.

PAYER REIMBURSEMENT & COVERAGE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you analyze commercial insurer and Medicare coverage policy development for prescription digital therapeutics, DiGA reimbursement adoption across European markets, employer direct procurement programme growth, and the progressive transition from out-of-pocket cash-pay toward insurer-covered clinical benefit positioning.

DIABETES & CHRONIC DISEASE APPLICATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you uncover adoption trends across diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and mental health digital therapeutic applications while evaluating clinical outcome improvements including HbA1c reduction, weight loss maintenance, and adherence enhancement that differentiate leading digital therapeutic programmes in competitive procurement processes.

GLP-1 COMPANION DIGITAL THERAPEUTIC & PHARMA PARTNERSHIP METRICS – helps you identify the rapidly developing market for digital therapeutic companion programmes integrated with GLP-1 receptor agonist obesity therapy, tracking pharmaceutical partnership activity, combined drug-digital outcome evidence generation, and the commercial models through which digital therapeutics are positioning within the largest new pharmaceutical market category in recent history.

PATIENT ENGAGEMENT & ADHERENCE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate programme completion rates, sustained engagement performance, AI-adaptive intervention effectiveness, and the patient behaviour and demographic factors that predict digital therapeutic adherence quality, providing the evidence base for product design optimisation and clinical outcome improvement investment priorities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DIGITAL THERAPEUTIC INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of leading digital therapeutic companies based on clinical evidence depth, regulatory approval portfolio breadth, payer coverage status, pharmaceutical partnership activity, AI-powered personalization capability, and international market expansion progress across the major digital therapeutics' geographies globally.

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Digital Therapeutics Market Report Scope