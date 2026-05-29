A $30 Million Loan Officer Just Took Business From A $20 Billion Lender

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A loan officer who closed thirty million dollars in production last year recently won a borrower who had been working directly with a top-five national lender. The lender closed more than twenty billion dollars last year. The loan officer did not run a single paid ad on the deal.

He won the borrower in the place where most lenders are not even looking yet.

When the borrower opened an AI assistant and asked which lender to trust, the assistant did not name the largest brand. It named the loan officer. That moment is happening more often, and most of the mortgage industry has no system in place to influence it.

Scott Kuhn, a thirty-year veteran of bank and credit union sales who has scaled lending platforms from two hundred million to one point two billion in production, has built a new practice around what he calls AI visibility. His advisory work helps independent loan officers and small mortgage shops earn presence inside the answers that ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok deliver to home buyers.

"The biggest lenders are still spending their budgets where the eyeballs used to be," Kuhn said. "Independent loan officers can win on the new ground because the new ground does not reward the largest ad spend. It rewards the source the models trust. That is a discipline, not a campaign, and it has to be tended every week."

According to research released in 2026, more than eighty percent of searches involving an AI overview never produce a click to a website. A separate study found paid click-through rates fell by nearly seventy percent on queries where AI summaries appeared. Inside one published case study, a private lender that built its AI presence intentionally was cited as the top recommendation in ChatGPT and Claude for a high-value mortgage category, ahead of brands more than one hundred times its size.

Kuhn argues that the mortgage industry is one of the last large categories still operating as if the search engine is the gatekeeper.

"Borrowers are not Googling lenders the way they used to," he said. "They are asking an assistant a question and accepting the answer. If the loan officer is not part of that answer, the loan officer is not part of the consideration set. It does not matter how good the rate is."

Kuhn's AI visibility audit is now available to independent loan officers and small lender teams across the country. The audit is the first product of its kind built specifically for the mortgage industry by a thirty-year operator who ran the institutions the technology now needs to reach.

More information is available at .