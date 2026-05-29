Virtute Duce LLC Announces Paul Lipowski Named Insider Weekly 2026 Top Executive Leadership Mentor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Virtute Duce LLC announced that its founder, Paul Lipowski, has been named Insider Weekly's 2026 Top Executive Leadership Mentor, marking his second consecutive year of national recognition following his selection as 2025 Leadership Mentor of the Year.

This distinction reflects not only Lipowski's growing impact in the nonprofit sector, but also a distinctive approach to leadership rooted in mission, values, and service-particularly within Catholic and faith-based organizations.

“Leadership in our world isn't just about making the right decisions-it's about becoming the right kind of leader,” said Lipowski.“Especially in the Church and mission-driven organizations, we are entrusted with something sacred. If we lose sight of that, no strategy will ever be enough.”

Founded on the principle of Virtute Duce-Latin for“led by virtue”-the firm has become a trusted partner to small and mid-sized nonprofit organizations, including religious communities, ministries, and community-based organizations. Its work focuses on leadership development, governance, mission integration, strategic planning, and what Lipowski describes as“hiring for mission.”

Unlike traditional consulting models, Virtute Duce emphasizes a deeply personalized and formational approach. The firm works closely with leaders to understand not only their operational challenges, but also their organizational identity, charism, and long-term vision.

“Nonprofit leadership is different,” Lipowski added.“It's not about profit-it's about people, purpose, and the responsibility to serve others with integrity. Our role is to help leaders remain grounded in that mission while navigating increasingly complex realities.”

Virtute Duce's methodology integrates strategic discipline with values-based leadership, helping organizations align their governance structures, leadership practices, and decision-making processes with their core mission. This approach has resonated strongly in the nonprofit and Catholic sectors, where leaders are seeking not only effectiveness, but fidelity to their founding purpose.

The firm's services span critical areas of nonprofit leadership, including strengthening governance and board engagement, advancing mission integration, guiding strategic planning, and building teams that embody organizational values. Through this work, Virtute Duce supports leaders in moving beyond short-term problem-solving toward long-term mission sustainability and impact.

As Virtute Duce LLC looks to the future, the firm remains focused on expanding its reach and deepening its impact-accompanying leaders who are called to serve in a world marked by both challenge and opportunity.

About Virtute Duce LLC

Virtute Duce LLC is a leadership coaching and consulting firm dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations, including Catholic ministries and faith-based institutions. Specializing in leadership development, governance, mission integration, strategic planning, and hiring for mission, the firm provides personalized, high-quality services rooted in integrity, transparency, and a commitment to leading with virtue.

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