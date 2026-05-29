Andhra: Pawan Kalyan Asks Forest Dept To Be Alert Over Tiger Movement

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday directed the Forest Department to remain constantly vigilant regarding the movement of a tiger in the forest area on the border of Polavaram district.

He held a review meeting with senior officials of the Forest Department about incidents of tiger attacks on livestock in Polavaram.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also Minister for Forest and Environment, wanted the officials and staff to remain constantly vigilant.

He instructed that monitoring systems equipped with modern technology should be put in place to keep a tab on tiger movements. He advised that information on tiger movements should be promptly conveyed to the people of forest-border villages, keeping them alert.

On the incident of a tiger attack on sheep in cattle sheds within the jurisdiction of Chikilinta Panchayat on the forest border on Wednesday night, Pawan Kalyan held a review with forest officials.

He expressed sorrow over the death of nine sheep in the tiger attack.

On this occasion, Forest Department officials informed that there is tiger movement in the forest area within Polavaram district limits. They stated that tiger movements have been identified in the Thimmapuram Reserve Forest and that the tiger is currently roaming in the forest area and approaching nearby villages.

They mentioned that the tiger had attacked grazing sheep in an oil palm plantation just 300 metres away from the forest.

Pawan Kalyan said that field-level staff should remain constantly alert regarding tiger movements. They should keep people in nearby villages alert from time to time. Precautions should be taken to ensure that no harm comes to the lives of humans and livestock. He noted that, in the past, when a tiger entered a human habitat, Forest Department staff handled the situation with great efficiency.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked officials to arrange 24-hour monitoring with HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife) teams in villages abutting the forest where the tiger is moving. If necessary, additional HANUMAN teams should be deployed in the field.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests should personally oversee the actions being taken. If needed for monitoring the entire operation, a senior officer from the Forest Department's central office should be sent to the incident site, he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that arrangements should be made to track every movement with the help of advanced technology. Actions should be in accordance with wildlife conservation regulations.

He directed that, with the cooperation of field-level staff, continuous awareness camps be conducted in villages where tiger movement has been recorded. Villagers should take precautions not to enter forests unnecessarily.

Instructions should be given to farmers not to tie livestock near forest areas or leave them unattended. Officials should deal sensitively and humanely with people in villages facing difficulties due to wildlife movement, he added.