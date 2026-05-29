Assam, Meghalaya Agree To Expedite Boundary Resolution Process: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to expedite the ongoing boundary demarcation process and work towards a lasting solution to the long-pending inter-state boundary issue.

The development came after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called on Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.

Describing the meeting as productive, Sarma said the two leaders held detailed discussions on several long-standing legacy issues and explored ways to deepen cooperation between the two neighbouring states.

“It was an honour to welcome the enterprising Chief Minister of Meghalaya and my dear brother Shri Conrad Sangma ji to Lok Sewa Bhawan today,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He added that they had an excellent discussion and made good progress on long-standing legacy issues. On the boundary demarcation process, the two states agreed to expedite the ongoing process and work towards a lasting solution to the matter.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that both states are strengthening collaboration in the spirit of“Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat” and are jointly exploring synergies in multiple sectors to accelerate the growth of the Northeast region.

According to Sarma, Assam and Meghalaya are working together in various fields to unlock the development potential of the“Ashtalakshmi region”, a term often used to collectively refer to the eight northeastern states.

Sources said the meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation in infrastructure development, connectivity, trade and regional growth initiatives.

The boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has remained unresolved for decades since Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972.

However, both state governments have made significant progress in recent years through a series of talks and agreements aimed at resolving disputed areas in a phased manner.

The latest meeting between the two Chief Ministers is being viewed as another important step towards strengthening ties and ensuring peace, stability and coordinated development in the region.