Maha Govt Firmly Committed To Continuing Ladli Bahen: Shiv Sena

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Friday said that the Maharashtra government remains firmly committed to continuing the 'Ladli Bahen' scheme and accused the Opposition of spreading confusion and misinformation regarding the welfare initiative.

His remarks came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised Opposition parties for allegedly misleading the public over issues related to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, farm loan waivers, and crop insurance schemes.

Addressing a Shiv Sena rally in Ahmedpur on Thursday, Shinde said farmers and women beneficiaries of government welfare schemes would not be neglected under any circumstances.

“Farmers work tirelessly in difficult weather conditions to feed the nation, but natural calamities often push them into debt. Farmers have the first right over the state treasury. Farmers and women beneficiaries of welfare schemes will not be abandoned,” Shinde had said while accusing the Opposition of spreading false information regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare programmes.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nirupam reiterated that the government would continue providing financial support to women through the scheme.

“The Opposition and certain individuals are trying to create confusion regarding the Maharashtra government's 'Ladli Bahen' scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already clarified that the scheme will not be discontinued. Under all circumstances, the government will continue to provide financial assistance to mothers and sisters,” Nirupam said.

He further alleged that false narratives about the state's financial condition were being circulated deliberately to create fear among beneficiaries.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against the scheme through false propaganda regarding Maharashtra's economic condition. The government stands firmly with women and will not allow any such conspiracy to succeed,” he added.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that illegal intruders should voluntarily return to their home countries without facing legal action, Nirupam said strict action against Bangladeshi infiltrators would begin once there is a change in government in West Bengal.

He stated that the BJP had promised during elections to take strong action against illegal immigrants.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has adopted a firm stance on this issue. A large number of illegal Bangladeshis are residing in West Bengal and surviving on forged documents. In the interest of national security and demographic balance, strict action should be initiated across the country,” Nirupam said.

Commenting on the political developments in Karnataka following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, Nirupam remarked that the political situation in the southern state was far from settled.

“The political drama in Karnataka is not over yet. By refusing the Rajya Sabha offer, Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he intends to remain active in state politics. The question is how easy it will be for the new Chief Minister to function effectively in the presence of such a towering political leader. Stepping down from the post of Chief Minister does not mean the end of one's political career,” he added.

Nirupam also reacted to the deaths of several people in Pimpri-Chinchwad after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

“Alcohol itself is harmful, but spurious liquor becomes directly fatal. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he said.

He demanded strict action against those involved in the production and sale of illicit liquor and called for a crackdown on liquor mafias operating across Maharashtra.

“Stringent measures must be taken so that poor and common people do not lose their lives because of cheap and toxic alcohol,” Nirupam added.