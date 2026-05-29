India And Myanmar Set To Advance Friendly, Civilisational Ties During Min Aung Hlaing's Visit: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India is looking forward to welcoming Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing and all issues that form the gamut of bilateral ties will be discussed during his visit to India.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Myanmar President Hlaing will hold talks on June 1 on further strengthening bilateral ties.

"The President of Myanmar is visiting India on an official visit. He will be arriving here on 30th May, and till 2nd of June, he'll be here. He'll be visiting Delhi. He will also go to Bodh Gaya and Mumbai for business meetings...He will be meeting the Prime Minister, where both leaders will discuss as to how to strengthen these ties further. There is also a business component of the visit, which is as to how the two countries can together strengthen their economic ties as well. This is official visit and we look forward to welcoming the President of Myanmar," the MEA spokesperson highlighted.

When asked about how broadly border security and connectivity projects will feature in the discussions during the Myanmar President's visit to India, Jaiswal responded, "All issues that form the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion, and our idea would be as to how we take our civilisational, friendly ties with Myanmar forward."

For his visit, U Min Aung Hlaing will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders. On June 2, he will travel to Mumbai for business and industry interactions and site visits.

"Myanmar lies at the confluence of India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. The official visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India is expected to further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

In April, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Myanmar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of U Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar's President.

On April 10, Singh called on U Min Aung Hlaing and gave him a letter of felicitations from PM Modi on his assumption of office as Myanmar's President. He expressed India's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation under its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies and extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

"Called on H.E. U Min Aung Hlaing, and handed over a letter of felicitations from Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar today," Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X following the meeting.

Myanmar and India are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar under its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies, and to extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar," he added.

U Min Aung Hlaing was elected Myanmar's President on April 3. In the days leading up to his election, he stepped down as Commander-in-Chief after having ruled the country since 2021 following a military coup.

Last August, PM Modi met Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's then-State Security and Peace Commission Chairman, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin and reviewed bilateral ties.