Newly-Married Woman Found Dead In Jharkhand's Koderma, Husband And In-Laws Absconding

MENAFN - IANS) Koderma (Jharkhand), May 29 (IANS) A newly married woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Friday, officials said.

Her family members have accused her husband and in-laws of murder.

The incident occurred in Bagro village under the Domchanch police station limits. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kajal Khatun, who had married Ayan Ansari around two months ago.

Following the incident, Kajal's husband and other members of her in-laws' family went missing. Her parents staged a protest at the spot, alleging that she had been killed.

According to information, on Friday morning, Kajal's husband informed her family over the phone that she had suddenly fallen ill. Upon receiving the information, her family members rushed to her matrimonial home, where they found her lying dead on a bed in a room, with no one from the household present there.

On receiving information, a team from the Domchanch police station reached the spot and began an investigation. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim's family has alleged that Kajal had been subjected to harassment since her marriage to Ansari and accused her in-laws of killing her.

Considering the seriousness of the case, Koderma SDPO Pramod Keshari also visited the spot and spoke to the victim's family members, assuring them of a fair probe and justice.

Police officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

They said efforts are on to trace the absconding husband and other members of the in-laws' family.

Tension prevails in the village and nearby areas in the wake of the incident, while police said all angles are being probed and no one will be spared.