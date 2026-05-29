AIADMK Leader A Elavarasan Quits Party, Alleges Being Sidelined For Years

Former Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK leader A Elavarasan announced his resignation from the party and addressed the media at his residence in Trichy. Speaking to reporters, Elavarasan alleged that he had been sidelined for the past ten years, along with several senior leaders who had worked during the eras of MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Allegations Outlined in Resignation Letter

Earlier, Elavarasan released a copy of the resignation letter he had submitted to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. In the letter, he stated that he had served the AIADMK for 42 years since 1983 in various capacities and had worked tirelessly for the growth of the party.

He said that after the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, lakhs of party cadres, including himself, were saddened to see the party "drifting like a rudderless boat" under the present leadership.

Elavarasan stated that party workers had trusted Edappadi K Palaniswami and elected him as General Secretary with great hope after Jayalalithaa's demise. However, he alleged that several decisions taken under his leadership had shaken the confidence of party cadres.

He further claimed that after Jayalalithaa's passing, loyalty and hard work no longer held importance in the party, while newcomers and money power were given priority. According to him, this was the primary reason for the AIADMK suffering 11 consecutive electoral defeats. He also criticised the leadership for failing to analyse the reasons behind the defeats and accused the General Secretary of refusing to take responsibility for them. He further alleged that the opinions of senior leaders were ignored.

In a sharp remark, Elavarasan claimed that attempts were even made to become Chief Minister with the support of the DMK, which he described as the AIADMK's political rival. Citing these reasons, he announced that he was resigning from both the post of Deputy Propaganda Secretary and the primary membership of the AIADMK "with deep pain."

Leadership's 'Stubborn Approach' Blamed for Defeats

Later, while speaking to journalists, Elavarasan said, "I do not wish to work with a General Secretary who refuses to accept defeat. Edappadi K Palaniswami's stubborn approach is the reason behind the party's continuous defeats. That is why I am leaving the AIADMK."

He further alleged that anyone who pointed out reasons for the party's repeated failures was immediately removed from the organisation. "He believes that only his decisions are final. Loyalists of Jayalalithaa have been pushed aside while a separate group has been formed around him. How can the party succeed under such circumstances?" he questioned.

Pain Over Party's Decline

Expressing concern over senior leaders leaving the party one after another, Elavarasan said it was painful to witness the decline of the AIADMK. He also welcomed Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's statement that Amma Canteens would be improved if the party came to power. "I wholeheartedly welcome the statement that Amma Canteens will be upgraded once Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam assumes responsibility," he said. (ANI)

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