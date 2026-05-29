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Kia India Brings 'Kia Vibe Studio' To Bengaluru, Creating A Unique Experience For Young Creators At HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 28 May 2026: Kia India, one of the country's leading mass-premium automakers, is set to bring an immersive cultural experience to Bengaluru as part of its ongoing partnership with HYBE INDIA. Designed to celebrate creativity, self-expression, and youth culture, the initiative will come alive through the 'Kia Vibe Studio' at the Kia Engagement Zone at the HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park.
The HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park will take place on 30th – 31st May at EBISU Convention Center, Chokkanahalli, Bengaluru transforming the location into a vibrant hub of music, fandom, and interactive experiences. With entries starting 04:00 pm onwards, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with a range of interactive formats, including live experiences, participative activities, and curated engagements designed to bring together entertainment and innovation in a high-energy environment.
At the heart of this experience is the Kia Vibe Studio stationed at the Kia Engagement Zone, uniquely housed inside the 2026 Kia Syros. This in-car content creation setup enables visitors to record and instantly create high-quality, shareable performance videos, turning the vehicle into a space for creativity and self-expression. The 2026 Kia Syros strengthens its value-led, mass-premium positioning with a more distinctive SUV appeal with sporty and rugged design enhancements, wider variant choice, and improved accessibility to automatic transmissions, including diesel AT options. Reflecting Kia India's youthful and progressive ethos, it builds on its core strengths of spacious interiors, five-star BNCAP safety, and enhanced feature distribution-blending everyday practicality with connected technology and comfort.
Following the Pop-Up Park, HYBE INDIA will conduct on-ground auditions on 31st May 2026 at Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru offering aspiring participants an opportunity to showcase their talent as part of its initiative to discover and launch India's next global girl group. More information is available on HYBE INDIA [] website.
The Bengaluru leg, following successful showcases in Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, is part of a larger 10-city journey across India, creating a platform for emerging talent to step onto the world stage. Through such initiatives, Kia India continues to strengthen its connect with young audiences by going beyond mobility to engage with culture, creativity, and new-age aspirations.
With this activation, Kia India reinforces its position as a youthful and progressive brand, building meaningful cultural connections and engaging with a new generation driven by passion and ambition.
The HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park will take place on 30th – 31st May at EBISU Convention Center, Chokkanahalli, Bengaluru transforming the location into a vibrant hub of music, fandom, and interactive experiences. With entries starting 04:00 pm onwards, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with a range of interactive formats, including live experiences, participative activities, and curated engagements designed to bring together entertainment and innovation in a high-energy environment.
At the heart of this experience is the Kia Vibe Studio stationed at the Kia Engagement Zone, uniquely housed inside the 2026 Kia Syros. This in-car content creation setup enables visitors to record and instantly create high-quality, shareable performance videos, turning the vehicle into a space for creativity and self-expression. The 2026 Kia Syros strengthens its value-led, mass-premium positioning with a more distinctive SUV appeal with sporty and rugged design enhancements, wider variant choice, and improved accessibility to automatic transmissions, including diesel AT options. Reflecting Kia India's youthful and progressive ethos, it builds on its core strengths of spacious interiors, five-star BNCAP safety, and enhanced feature distribution-blending everyday practicality with connected technology and comfort.
Following the Pop-Up Park, HYBE INDIA will conduct on-ground auditions on 31st May 2026 at Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru offering aspiring participants an opportunity to showcase their talent as part of its initiative to discover and launch India's next global girl group. More information is available on HYBE INDIA [] website.
The Bengaluru leg, following successful showcases in Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, is part of a larger 10-city journey across India, creating a platform for emerging talent to step onto the world stage. Through such initiatives, Kia India continues to strengthen its connect with young audiences by going beyond mobility to engage with culture, creativity, and new-age aspirations.
With this activation, Kia India reinforces its position as a youthful and progressive brand, building meaningful cultural connections and engaging with a new generation driven by passion and ambition.
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