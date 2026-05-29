Japarov Urges EAEU To Turn Trade Agreements Into Real Economic Results
According to Japarov, the active conclusion of new trade agreements within the EAEU creates significant opportunities for manufacturers and exporters from member states.
He noted that EAEU trade agreements are currently in force with Vietnam, Iran, China, and Serbia. In the near future, free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, and Indonesia are expected to enter into force. In addition, negotiations with India are actively progressing, while the negotiation process with Tunisia has commenced.
“I consider it necessary for the commission to develop concrete initiatives aimed at expanding the scope of trade agreements, including practical measures to strengthen sectoral cooperation with our partners in specific industries,” Japarov stated.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment